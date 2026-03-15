ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: LPG Shortage Halts Jewellery Trade, Thousands Of Artisans Left Without Work

“The standard price for a 19-kilogram commercial gas cylinder is approximately Rs 1,991. We were already purchasing these cylinders in the black market at rates ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. However, following the complete suspension of official commercial gas supplies, a single cylinder is now fetching between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,000 in the black market,” said Vibhash Dhurai, a representative of the Bengali artisans.

One of the artisans told ETV Bharat that commercial cylinders are now costing them between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,000 in the black market.

“Our intricate work of designing and crafting jewellery relies on burners and stoves powered by commercial LPG cylinders. However, due to the disruption in the official gas supply, we are forced to get cylinders from the black market,” they said.

According to the industry stakeholders, the work of jewellery manufacturing and designing in Madhya Pradesh's largest bullion market is primarily entrusted to approximately 11,000 artisans from West Bengal, who reside in areas such as Dhan Gali and its vicinity.

According to him, the West Asia conflict has severely impacted the LPG supply and their business, bringing all jewellery manufacturing and designing operations to a complete standstill.

“Several shops have already shut down, and the remaining ones are also on the verge of closure. We are currently working through our backlog of old orders; however, we are in no position to accept any new assignments, as carrying out work without gas is simply impossible,” Dhurai said.

Amid the halt in gas supplies, jewellery contractors and company representatives are compelled to pay wages to their artisans even while their business is literally shut. Under these circumstances, they are gradually working through and completing whatever minor, pending tasks were already in hand.

The artisans and jewellery businessmen have expressed hope that the war will end and the situation will normalise as soon as possible so that commercial gas cylinder supplies resume to their previous levels.

Santu, a jewellery artisan, said that many shops in the Indore bullion market had been forced to close due to the unavailability of gas. “If the situation does not return to normal, I, too, may have to wind up my business here,” he said.

Former president of the Bullion Association, Anil Ranka, noted that gold jewellery sales were already sluggish due to market fluctuations, and the impact of the war is now clearly visible in the bullion trade.

“Only customers with immediate needs, such as those purchasing wedding jewellery during the festive season, are currently making purchases. The situation is such that most artisans are left without work,” he said. “If the conflict persists, the entire trade will suffer, as jewellery designing and manufacturing operations will come to a complete halt due to the lack of gas,” he added.