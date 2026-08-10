ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: Kin Not Allowed To Use Public Cremation Ground For Last Rites Of Converted Man

Alirajpur: Family members of a 45-year-old man were not allowed to cremate his body at the public cremation ground in the Nanpur area of Madhya Pradesh’s ​​Alirajpur district as he had converted a few years ago.

Self-appointed guardians of social norms took a harsh decision, refusing to allow the cremation of the deceased, Bondar Singh, at the designated public site in Kharpai village in this tribal region.

Distressed, his family members were forced to perform the last rites on their own agricultural land.

Bondar Singh, a resident of Kharpai village in Alirajpur district, had passed away following a prolonged battle with cancer. Due to the conflict between religious beliefs and social traditions — and the insistence on enforcing the social panchayat's verdict at any cost — he had faced social ostracism while battling his illness.