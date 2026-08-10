Madhya Pradesh: Kin Not Allowed To Use Public Cremation Ground For Last Rites Of Converted Man
Bondar Singh passed away following a prolonged battle with cancer; family members were forced to perform the last rites on their own agricultural land.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Alirajpur: Family members of a 45-year-old man were not allowed to cremate his body at the public cremation ground in the Nanpur area of Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district as he had converted a few years ago.
Self-appointed guardians of social norms took a harsh decision, refusing to allow the cremation of the deceased, Bondar Singh, at the designated public site in Kharpai village in this tribal region.
Distressed, his family members were forced to perform the last rites on their own agricultural land.
Bondar Singh, a resident of Kharpai village in Alirajpur district, had passed away following a prolonged battle with cancer. Due to the conflict between religious beliefs and social traditions — and the insistence on enforcing the social panchayat's verdict at any cost — he had faced social ostracism while battling his illness.
Even after his death, villagers did not allow his final farewell to take place at the public cremation ground. The deceased's son, Pradeep, said, "My father had adopted another religion a few years ago; the villagers took issue with its practices and forms of prayer. After his death, we were denied permission to perform the last rites at the public cremation ground."
Speaking on the matter, the village sarpanch Mansingh, said, "The social panchayat had opposed Bondar Singh because he was working to destroy tribal culture."
Tehsildar Manju Dawar said, "No formal complaint regarding this incident has been received at the police station or our office. We are gathering information after the matter came to our notice through the media. If such an incident has indeed occurred, action will be taken against those responsible."
The aggrieved party has lodged a complaint regarding this matter by writing to the Human Rights Commission.
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