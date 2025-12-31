Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Toll Rises To 7, Officials Suspended As CM Orders Probe
The outbreak began after residents reported unusual taste and smell in the municipal water supplied on December 25.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 12:24 PM IST
Indore: The death toll in the alleged drinking water contamination tragedy in Bhagirathpura in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has risen to at least 7, officials said on Wednesday.
Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered the suspension of two municipal officials, and one public health engineer has been removed from service. A committee of senior officers has been constituted to investigate the incident.
The outbreak began after residents reported unusual taste and smell in the municipal water supplied on December 25. Seventy people have been hospitalised so far after consuming contaminated drinking water, which has also left several dozen people sick. Three people died during treatment in different hospitals till Tuesday. The number of casualties increased to seven on Wednesday, officials said.
इंदौर के भागीरथपुरा क्षेत्र में दूषित पानी से नागरिकों के संक्रमित होने की घटना को अत्यंत गंभीरता से लेते हुए संबंधित जोनल अधिकारी जोन क्रमांक 4, सहायक यंत्री एवं प्रभारी सहायक यंत्री PHE को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित एवं प्रभारी उपयंत्री PHE को तत्काल प्रभाव से सेवा से पृथक किया…— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) December 30, 2025
"Bhagirathpura incident in Indore is tragic. Zonal officer Saligram Sitole and Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi were suspended. Superintendent Engineer of PHE Shubham Srivastava has been removed from his service with immediate effect," CM Yadav said in a statement late Tuesday night.
The state government has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister added that all affected will be given free treatment. A three-member committee led by IAS officer Navjeevan Panwar has also been constituted to investigate the tragedy.
Following the uproar caused by this incident, a municipal corporation team has been working since morning to identify the source of the contaminated water. Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav said a leakage was found at a point in the main water supply pipeline in Bhagirathpura, above which a toilet has been constructed. He said the drinking water was possibly contaminated due to this leakage.
Opposition demands FIR against corporation
Following this incident, the Indore Municipal Corporation and the state government are under fire from the opposition. State Congress President Jitu Patwari held the mayor and the municipal commissioner responsible for the entire incident and demanded an FIR against them. After visiting the hospitalised, he said, "In Indore, dirty water causes diarrhoea. Drainage water mixes with the Narmada water supply line, leading to diarrhoea, jaundice, and other diseases. However, people don't usually die from dirty water, but if three people have died, it means there is poison in the water. This should be investigated”.
“Even with a budget of 2300 crore rupees for water conservation, if people are still getting contaminated water, it indicates irregularities. According to this budget, thousands of rupees are being spent per person on water, yet people are still drinking toxic water. This is a matter of concern,” he said.
Taking a jibe at the Union Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Patwari said,” The state has a triple-engine government, and the Urban Administration Minister himself is Kailash Vijayvargiya. Indore has given you a lot. You are an important cabinet minister, but what have you given to the people of Indore?” He said that he will ask the district Congress president to file an FIR at a police station.
The state Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla also alleged that the administration was concealing the actual death toll to cover up its “fatal negligence” in the contaminated drinking water incident. “The contaminated drinking water incident has put an ugly blot on the image of the country’s cleanest city, Indore, but only cosmetic steps are being taken in the name of action,” he added. (With inputs from agencies).
