Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Toll Rises To 7, Officials Suspended As CM Orders Probe

People undergoing treatment following drinking water contamination in Bhagirathpura in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. ( ETV Bharat )

Indore: The death toll in the alleged drinking water contamination tragedy in Bhagirathpura in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has risen to at least 7, officials said on Wednesday. Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered the suspension of two municipal officials, and one public health engineer has been removed from service. A committee of senior officers has been constituted to investigate the incident. The outbreak began after residents reported unusual taste and smell in the municipal water supplied on December 25. Seventy people have been hospitalised so far after consuming contaminated drinking water, which has also left several dozen people sick. Three people died during treatment in different hospitals till Tuesday. The number of casualties increased to seven on Wednesday, officials said. "Bhagirathpura incident in Indore is tragic. Zonal officer Saligram Sitole and Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi were suspended. Superintendent Engineer of PHE Shubham Srivastava has been removed from his service with immediate effect," CM Yadav said in a statement late Tuesday night. The state government has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister added that all affected will be given free treatment. A three-member committee led by IAS officer Navjeevan Panwar has also been constituted to investigate the tragedy.