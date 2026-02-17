ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: In The Heart Of Chhindwara's Patalkot, A Daily Struggle For Water

Chhindwara: Suresh Pawar, an elderly resident of Hathlewa village in the Mohkhed development block in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, narrates how the onset of summer brings acute misery to the area. "The water level drops significantly and the ground water storage levels dip. Water becomes scarce. The women of the village have to trek long distances to fetch water.”

Amid the scorching sun and intense heat, this situation recurs every year in many villages, particularly in tribal areas and the Patalkot region of Chhindwara. Some big farmers have made arrangements to water their fields, but even they can barely save enough as drinking water after their farming activities.

Some villages have been connected to the Saroth Dam with great difficulty, from where taps have been installed under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which provide water once every 15 days. During extreme heat, even that stops. Water scarcity is particularly acute in Patalkot. People barely have access to water even from the mountain streams. Tribal women yearn for a potful of water throughout the day.

The Chhindwara Public Health Engineering Department has compiled a database, listing water problems and solutions. Ravi Shankar Verma, Supervising Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department, said, "Data was compiled in December itself, and arrangements have been made to prepare villages in the district for water problems."