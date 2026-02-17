Madhya Pradesh: In The Heart Of Chhindwara's Patalkot, A Daily Struggle For Water
Jal Jeevan Mission supplies water from Saroth Dam once every 15 days, which stops during extreme heat. Meanwhile, tribal women trek miles to fetch water.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Chhindwara: Suresh Pawar, an elderly resident of Hathlewa village in the Mohkhed development block in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, narrates how the onset of summer brings acute misery to the area. "The water level drops significantly and the ground water storage levels dip. Water becomes scarce. The women of the village have to trek long distances to fetch water.”
Amid the scorching sun and intense heat, this situation recurs every year in many villages, particularly in tribal areas and the Patalkot region of Chhindwara. Some big farmers have made arrangements to water their fields, but even they can barely save enough as drinking water after their farming activities.
Some villages have been connected to the Saroth Dam with great difficulty, from where taps have been installed under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which provide water once every 15 days. During extreme heat, even that stops. Water scarcity is particularly acute in Patalkot. People barely have access to water even from the mountain streams. Tribal women yearn for a potful of water throughout the day.
The Chhindwara Public Health Engineering Department has compiled a database, listing water problems and solutions. Ravi Shankar Verma, Supervising Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department, said, "Data was compiled in December itself, and arrangements have been made to prepare villages in the district for water problems."
A total of 1,611 villages were surveyed in the two divisions of Parasia and Chhindwara. It was divided into three zones: Green (no water shortages; 976 villages), Yellow (shortage begins in April; 611 villages) and Red (shortage begins in December; 24 villages).
Executive Engineer R S Verma said, "A plan has been prepared for these villages. Tube wells are being installed in many locations. If the tube wells fail to yield water, the department will also acquire private resources for drinking water if necessary. If there is no source nearby, water will be sourced from distant places. Pipelines are being laid for hand pumps that are running low, and mono block pumps are being installed, if necessary. The top priority is to ensure that villages have access to drinking water."
Chhindwara MP Bunty Vivek Sahu recently raised this issue in the Lok Sabha, asking the Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil: "Groundwater levels have declined significantly in many areas and blocks in Madhya Pradesh, especially in the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency. What are the details, trends and main causes of this decline? Water shortages are being seen in many villages of Pandhurna, including the Patalkot area of the Chhindwara LS constituency. If the water level is low, what efforts are being made to address it?"
Also Read: