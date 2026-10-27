ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh High Court Orders Probe Into Two More Tiger Deaths In Kanha National Park

Tiger At Kanha National Park ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered a probe into two more tiger deaths in Kanha National Park, even as startling revelations have come to light in the case pertaining to a series of tiger deaths in the last six months.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Alpesh Y. Kogje and Justice Vivek Jain has sought a detailed report from the state government and the Forest Department regarding the two recent deaths reported in September and October this year.

The case pertains to the death of around 20 tigers in the last six months. The Court has been hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) in the matter filed by Advocate Subrata Chakraborty, a resident of Chembur in Mumbai. The next date of the hearing has been scheduled for November 16. The tiger deaths have been linked to Canine Distemper Virus (CDV), which attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and central nervous systems of wild carnivores and dogs. This virus is known to spread through inhalation of airborne aerosol droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as contact with infected bodily fluids like urine, saliva and eye or nasal discharge. It can also spread from a common drinking water source. Besides other clinical symptoms, the affected carnivore also shows some neurological symptoms that are marked by muscle twitching, head tilt, circling, seizures and jaw-chewing movements like those of bovines.