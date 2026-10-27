Madhya Pradesh High Court Orders Probe Into Two More Tiger Deaths In Kanha National Park
The death of around 20 tigers in the area over the last six months is being linked to Canine Distemper Virus, reports Siddharth Pandey.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered a probe into two more tiger deaths in Kanha National Park, even as startling revelations have come to light in the case pertaining to a series of tiger deaths in the last six months.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Alpesh Y. Kogje and Justice Vivek Jain has sought a detailed report from the state government and the Forest Department regarding the two recent deaths reported in September and October this year.
The case pertains to the death of around 20 tigers in the last six months. The Court has been hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) in the matter filed by Advocate Subrata Chakraborty, a resident of Chembur in Mumbai. The next date of the hearing has been scheduled for November 16.
The tiger deaths have been linked to Canine Distemper Virus (CDV), which attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and central nervous systems of wild carnivores and dogs.
This virus is known to spread through inhalation of airborne aerosol droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as contact with infected bodily fluids like urine, saliva and eye or nasal discharge. It can also spread from a common drinking water source.
Besides other clinical symptoms, the affected carnivore also shows some neurological symptoms that are marked by muscle twitching, head tilt, circling, seizures and jaw-chewing movements like those of bovines.
The petition filed by Advocate Subrata Chakraborty stated that eight tigers had died in the Kanha Tiger Reserve in April and May. A clear deterioration in their physical condition was observed before the deaths. The cause of these deaths was suspected to be CDV. The petitioner urged the central and state governments to issue instructions to implement preventive and curative measures for the protection of tigers, and to quarantine and vaccinate dogs to prevent the spread of CDV.
During a previous hearing, the petitioner had raised the issue of the central government's inability to provide adequate funding to the state's tiger reserves and the failure to fill vacant official positions despite a Supreme Court order. The Bench had ordered a status report regarding dog vaccination and funding for the prevention of CDV in other tiger reserves in the state.
In the hearing on Monday, the petitioner was represented by Senior Advocate Anshuman Singh and Advocate Pratik Rusia who told the Court that 20 tigers have died in Kanha so far because of suspected CDV. They explained that the post-mortem reports of five tigers indicated the virus as the cause of death, two of whom were quarantined at the Reserve's Mukki Health Center.
The Bench was informed that the funding being provided for the tiger reserves in the state by the central government since 2016 was reduced to one-quarter this year. The Court has sought a report from the central government on the matter.
The Court was also told that the CDV causes tigers to forget their true instincts. Its mental impact causes them to lose their aggression and hunting instincts.
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