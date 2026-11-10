ETV Bharat / bharat

MP High Court's Gwalior Bench Receives Bomb Threat Over Dosanjh's Indore Concert

Gwalior: The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Gwalior bench has received an email threatening a bomb explosion while referring to singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert scheduled in Indore on November 15, police said on Tuesday.

The email, sent to the High Court's website, threatened to blow up the Gwalior High Court building and also contained threatening remarks about the concert and certain organisations, City Superintendent of Police Robin Jain told reporters.

"Police are on alert and security at the High Court premises has been strengthened. Police in Indore and Bhopal are also assisting us," Jain said. Police teams were investigating the origin of the email and trying to identify the sender, he said.

Earlier, three schools and the Indore Mayor's office had received similar threats over the concert. The schools had been warned against sending their students to the event. Police searched the schools and found no explosives on their premises, a senior official said.