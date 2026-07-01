Madhya Pradesh HC Grants Bail To Two In MP Toxic Cough Syrup Case
The court granted bail to the accused in last year’s alleged toxic cough syrup case in Chhindwara, which killed over 20 children
By PTI
Published : July 1, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Jabalpur: Two medical representatives arrested in last year’s alleged toxic cough syrup case in Chhindwara, which killed over 20 children, have been granted conditional bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, their lawyer said on Wednesday. A single bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari granted relief to the two accused on Tuesday, he said.
In their petition, Satish Verma and Shailesh Singh Pandya had submitted that they had no connection to the production of the toxic cough syrup, and as medical representatives, they had simply placed orders with the company for supplies and were unaware of any adulteration or defects in the medicine. Besides, they also had no role in the storage, distribution, or destruction of the drug, their petition said.
The police have completed the investigation and submitted relevant documents to the court. “The hearing of the case may take time. Applicants Satish Verma and Shailesh Singh Pandya have been in judicial custody since October 2025 and November 2025, respectively,” said Sankalp Kochhar, who represented the duo.
However, the government opposed the bail applications, saying the two were accused of playing a role in the promotion of the controversial cough syrup, the supply chain and the development of a prescription network of doctors.
The applicants acted as the key link between the main accused Dr Praveen Soni, and the pharmaceutical company. The investigation has found significant evidence against the applicants, the prosecution said.
After hearing the applications, the single bench granted conditional bail to both the accused, Kochhar said. In October 2025, children in Chhindwara district began falling ill after consuming Coldrif cough syrup, with complaints of vomiting, inability to urinate and fever.
Investigations showed that the syrup contained diethylene glycol, a toxic chemical that causes kidney failure. The company owner and a government doctor, who allegedly recommended the syrup, were arrested in the case.
A sample of the syrup, tested by a government Drug Testing Laboratory in Chennai, was declared “Not of Standard Quality” by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Drug Control, officials had said.
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