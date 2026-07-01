ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh HC Grants Bail To Two In MP Toxic Cough Syrup Case

Jabalpur: Two medical representatives arrested in last year’s alleged toxic cough syrup case in Chhindwara, which killed over 20 children, have been granted conditional bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, their lawyer said on Wednesday. A single bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari granted relief to the two accused on Tuesday, he said.

In their petition, Satish Verma and Shailesh Singh Pandya had submitted that they had no connection to the production of the toxic cough syrup, and as medical representatives, they had simply placed orders with the company for supplies and were unaware of any adulteration or defects in the medicine. Besides, they also had no role in the storage, distribution, or destruction of the drug, their petition said.

The police have completed the investigation and submitted relevant documents to the court. “The hearing of the case may take time. Applicants Satish Verma and Shailesh Singh Pandya have been in judicial custody since October 2025 and November 2025, respectively,” said Sankalp Kochhar, who represented the duo.

However, the government opposed the bail applications, saying the two were accused of playing a role in the promotion of the controversial cough syrup, the supply chain and the development of a prescription network of doctors.