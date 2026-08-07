ETV Bharat / bharat

MP HC Raps Police For Framing Two People In Murder Case, Sets Them Free After 17 Year Prison Term

Jabalpur: A division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered the release of two people who remained in prison for seventeen years in a murder case.

The High Court bench comprising Justice Vivek Agarwal and Justice Avnindra Kumar Singh ordered the release of Tulsiram and Har Prasad of Damoh, who were sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case.

"There is absolutely no truth to the police's version of events. The police implicated two innocent individuals based on false witnesses and a fabricated story," the court said.

The verdict on their High Court appeal came after 17 years as Tulsiram and Har Prasad spent most parts of their life in prison. The court found that police had concocted a story accusing the two of murdering a man named Pyarelal.

On the night of August 25, 2009, the Maniyado police station in Damoh had received information that Pyarelal Gadariya had been stabbed in the Balaji neighbourhood. Pyarelal's family accused Tulsiram and Har Prasad of murder, following which police took both men into custody.