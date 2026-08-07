MP HC Raps Police For Framing Two People In Murder Case, Sets Them Free After 17 Year Prison Term
A division bench of the high court has set free two people who were accused of committing murder.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Jabalpur: A division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered the release of two people who remained in prison for seventeen years in a murder case.
The High Court bench comprising Justice Vivek Agarwal and Justice Avnindra Kumar Singh ordered the release of Tulsiram and Har Prasad of Damoh, who were sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case.
"There is absolutely no truth to the police's version of events. The police implicated two innocent individuals based on false witnesses and a fabricated story," the court said.
The verdict on their High Court appeal came after 17 years as Tulsiram and Har Prasad spent most parts of their life in prison. The court found that police had concocted a story accusing the two of murdering a man named Pyarelal.
On the night of August 25, 2009, the Maniyado police station in Damoh had received information that Pyarelal Gadariya had been stabbed in the Balaji neighbourhood. Pyarelal's family accused Tulsiram and Har Prasad of murder, following which police took both men into custody.
The case proceeded in the Damoh District and Sessions Court, and in 2012 the duo were sentenced to life imprisonment and charged under Sections 302, 320, and 450 of the Indian Penal Code.
The accused had filed a criminal appeal in the High Court in 2012, maintaining that they had been falsely implicated and had not committed the murder.
When the Madhya Pradesh High Court summoned the police officer who had purportedly written the report, a startling fact emerged that there was no such officer who had written the report nor was there any signature from the officer anywhere on the document.
Family members had stated that they had taken Gadariya to the police station in an injured condition, and his son claimed that he passed away immediately after leaving the station.
However, the wife of the deceased gave a different account compared to her son, stating that the death had occurred at the hospital. Furthermore, although Pyarelal was literate and capable of signing his name, the police report instead bore his thumbprints. During the court proceedings, it was revealed that Gadariya was alive when he was stabbed and died later.
Also Read