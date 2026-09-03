ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh HC Directs Pollution Board To Submit Report On Ash From Incinerated Union Carbide Waste Within Seven Days

Jabalpur: The Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday has directed the state Pollution Control Board (PCB) to submit, within seven days, an inspection report on the ash generated from the incineration of toxic waste from the Union Carbide unit in Bhopal.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Vivek Agarwal and A.K. Singh also directed that copies of the report be sent to all parties through Speed Post within 10 days, allowing them to submit their views. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 15.

The court's direction came after it was informed that mercury and other pollutants had been detected in the ash left after the incineration of toxic waste from Union Carbide India Limited. The ash is currently being disposed of at the Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF) in Pithampur, Dhar district, which is located close to human settlements.

During the hearing, the government submitted that, according to the PCB's report, the parameters tested in the ash were within the prescribed limits. However, the Division Bench said it could not rely solely on the oral submissions of the PCB's counsel and sought a formal report.

"We cannot rely on the oral statement made by the counsel for the Pollution Control Board. The Pollution Control Board must submit its report regarding the ash to the High Court within seven days so that the High Court can consider it," the Bench said in its order.