ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh Sets Up High-Level Panel To Study Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a high-level committee to study various family and personal laws prevailing in the state, in what is considered as the first steps towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

Headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prasad Desai, the five-member committee will deliberate on various issues pertaining to a Uniform Civil Code.

The committee also comprises retired IAS officer Shatrughna Singh, legal expert Anoop Nair, educationist Gopal Sharma, social worker Budhpal Singh, and Ajay Katesaria—an IAS officer serving as Additional Secretary in the General Administration Department.

As per the government order, a need is being felt to review the laws pertaining to divorce, maintenance, succession, adoption, and live-in relationships in order to ensure equality, justice, social harmony, and legal clarity among citizens.

The committee has been asked to work on the following key points:

1. Conduct a detailed study of the various personal and family laws prevalent in the state—including provisions related to marriage, divorce, maintenance, adoption, and 'live-in' relationships.

2. Examine relevant points by studying the models and processes adopted in other states, particularly Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

3. Propose a balanced, practical and legal framework for a Uniform Civil Code, while keeping in mind the social, cultural, and economic context of the state.