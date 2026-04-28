Madhya Pradesh Sets Up High-Level Panel To Study Uniform Civil Code Implementation
A six-member committee has been constituted to study various personal and family laws within 60 days as state gears up for implementation of UCC.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a high-level committee to study various family and personal laws prevailing in the state, in what is considered as the first steps towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.
Headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prasad Desai, the five-member committee will deliberate on various issues pertaining to a Uniform Civil Code.
The committee also comprises retired IAS officer Shatrughna Singh, legal expert Anoop Nair, educationist Gopal Sharma, social worker Budhpal Singh, and Ajay Katesaria—an IAS officer serving as Additional Secretary in the General Administration Department.
As per the government order, a need is being felt to review the laws pertaining to divorce, maintenance, succession, adoption, and live-in relationships in order to ensure equality, justice, social harmony, and legal clarity among citizens.
The committee has been asked to work on the following key points:
1. Conduct a detailed study of the various personal and family laws prevalent in the state—including provisions related to marriage, divorce, maintenance, adoption, and 'live-in' relationships.
2. Examine relevant points by studying the models and processes adopted in other states, particularly Uttarakhand and Gujarat.
3. Propose a balanced, practical and legal framework for a Uniform Civil Code, while keeping in mind the social, cultural, and economic context of the state.
4. Invite suggestions and objections from various stakeholders—such as the general public, socio-religious organizations, legal experts and educational institutions—regarding this matter, and to duly examine them.
5. Ensure broad public participation by organizing public hearings and consultative meetings whenever deemed necessary.
6. Submit recommendations regarding the procedures for 'live-in' relationships within the state, their registration, and the rights and obligations arising therefrom.
7. Examine all legal, administrative, and implementation-related aspects of the proposed Bill, so as to prevent the emergence of any legal impediments in the future.
On January 27, 2025, Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement a Uniform Civil Code. It mandates registration of marriages -- and even live-in relationships -- within 30 days, with penalties including imprisonment or fines for non-compliance.
In March 2026, Gujarat emerged as the second state to introduce similar provisions, including equal property rights for sons and daughters, while explicitly exempting Scheduled Tribes.
In both Uttarakhand and Gujarat, the high-level committees that recommended the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code were headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prasad Desai.
Also Read:
Chhattisgarh Govt Forms Committee For Implementation Of UCC In State
Gujarat UCC Makes Registration Of Marriages, Live-In Relationships Must, Jail For Marriages Using Force, Coercion, Fraud