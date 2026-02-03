ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: Following Congress Councillor Complaint, Lokayukta Orders Probe Into Ratlam 'Stray Sterilisation Scam'

Ratlam: A complaint of corruption involving crores of rupees has been filed with the Lokayukta (anti-corruption ombudsman) regarding the Animal Birth Control (ABC) campaign launched by the Ratlam municipal corporation in Madhya Pradesh to control the city's stray dog population. The then officials of the municipal corporation and the firm that received the sterilisation contract, allegedly sterilised 33,000 dogs and received a payment of approximately Rs 2.58 crore. However, after questions were raised about the matter, a survey conducted by the municipal corporation found that only 2,200 dogs had actually been sterilised, with around 31,000 dogs remaining to be sterilised.

The question being asked is where the remaining 31,000 dogs went, or whether the sterilisation programme was merely an exercise on paper. Following a complaint filed by a Congress councillor, an investigation is being conducted by the Ujjain Lokayukta and the Divisional Commissioner of Ujjain.

Contract Awarded For Stray Population Control

A contract was awarded under the ABC programme to control the stray dog population in the Ratlam Municipal Corporation area from 2021-22 to 2024-25. The process involved catching the dogs, taking them to a designated shelter for sterilisation, and then releasing them back into the same areas.

Over four years, 33,630 dogs were allegedly sterilised under this programme, and the contracting firm received most of the payment due, which amounts to around Rs 2.58 crore. Whereas, the Ratlam municipal corporation survey found that only 2,200 strays had actually been sterilised.

The fraud came to light when an RTI activist obtained information about the work done and the expenses incurred under the ABC programme.