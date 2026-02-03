Madhya Pradesh: Following Congress Councillor Complaint, Lokayukta Orders Probe Into Ratlam 'Stray Sterilisation Scam'
The allegation is that between 2021-25, Rs 2.58 cr was paid to sterilise 33,000 stray dogs, but RTI revealed corporation survey shows only 2,200 were.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 11:44 AM IST
Ratlam: A complaint of corruption involving crores of rupees has been filed with the Lokayukta (anti-corruption ombudsman) regarding the Animal Birth Control (ABC) campaign launched by the Ratlam municipal corporation in Madhya Pradesh to control the city's stray dog population. The then officials of the municipal corporation and the firm that received the sterilisation contract, allegedly sterilised 33,000 dogs and received a payment of approximately Rs 2.58 crore. However, after questions were raised about the matter, a survey conducted by the municipal corporation found that only 2,200 dogs had actually been sterilised, with around 31,000 dogs remaining to be sterilised.
The question being asked is where the remaining 31,000 dogs went, or whether the sterilisation programme was merely an exercise on paper. Following a complaint filed by a Congress councillor, an investigation is being conducted by the Ujjain Lokayukta and the Divisional Commissioner of Ujjain.
Contract Awarded For Stray Population Control
A contract was awarded under the ABC programme to control the stray dog population in the Ratlam Municipal Corporation area from 2021-22 to 2024-25. The process involved catching the dogs, taking them to a designated shelter for sterilisation, and then releasing them back into the same areas.
Over four years, 33,630 dogs were allegedly sterilised under this programme, and the contracting firm received most of the payment due, which amounts to around Rs 2.58 crore. Whereas, the Ratlam municipal corporation survey found that only 2,200 strays had actually been sterilised.
The fraud came to light when an RTI activist obtained information about the work done and the expenses incurred under the ABC programme.
Municipal Corporation Report Reveals Rs. 2 Crore Scam
Hitesh Pemal, the representative of Ratlam councillor Bhavna Pemal, stated, "The Municipal Corporation's own report revealed a scam of Rs 2 crore. A complaint has been filed with the Lokayukta in Ujjain. Statements have been recorded along with all facts and evidence. Ujjain's Lokayukta Police and Divisional Commissioner have requested an investigation report from the Corporation in the matter. Hitesh claimed the fraud had been committed by the then Corporation officials in collusion with the contracting firm."
Suspicion arose in this case when, despite a sterilisation programme running for three years, Ratlam's dog population, and the number of dog bite cases, kept rising. The figures emerged after information was obtained through an RTI request.
Manipulation in Numbers and Tender Process
The Municipal Corporation's Health Officer Rajendra Singh said, "A letter has been received from the office of the Ujjain Lokayukta and Divisional Commissioner. All related information has been sent by the Corporation."
Complainant Hitesh Pemal said, "Not only were the numbers manipulated, but there were also irregularities in the tender process. A specialised agency charges approximately Rs 1,650 for the sterilisation of a single dog, but the Ratlam Municipal Corporation awarded this contract at a cost of only Rs 690 per dog. This clearly indicates that the ABC programme was only conducted on paper. Many tagged dogs are still reproducing even after sterilisation. This further exposes the corruption in the Municipal Corporation."