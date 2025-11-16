ETV Bharat / bharat

MP Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar Sparks Controversy By Calling Raja Rammohan Roy A 'British Agent', Later Apologises

Agar Malwa: Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Inder Parmar has triggered a major political controversy with his latest remarks during a public event in Agar Malwa. Speaking at a programme held on the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on Saturday, the minister called Raja Rammohan Roy, often regarded as the father of modern India, a "British agent".

However, facing strong criticism from all quarters, the minister later apologised on social media.

The event was organised at the Gandhi Upvan Community Hall, where Parmar attended as the chief guest. While highlighting the life and sacrifices of Birsa Munda, the minister shifted focus to what he described as 'distorted history' taught in schools. Parmar said, "Fake great men have been created in history. Raja Rammohan Roy was a British agent. We were taught only what was not necessary in education."

He added that the British created several "fake social reformers" to influence the education system and hide the contributions of true freedom fighters. According to Parmar, the contributions of tribal leaders like Birsa Munda were ignored for decades. He claimed that the British promoted people like Raja Rammohan Roy to hide the exploitation and religious conversions happening under colonial rule.

He said Birsa Munda enrolled in a missionary school to study, but soon realised that conversions were being forced in the name of education. Parmar said, "After seeing this, Birsa Munda left the school and dedicated his life to social service and fighting British Rule."