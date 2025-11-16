MP Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar Sparks Controversy By Calling Raja Rammohan Roy A 'British Agent', Later Apologises
At an event, Minister Parmar claimed that Rara Rammohan Roy served British interests while tribal leaders were ignored.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST
Agar Malwa: Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Inder Parmar has triggered a major political controversy with his latest remarks during a public event in Agar Malwa. Speaking at a programme held on the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on Saturday, the minister called Raja Rammohan Roy, often regarded as the father of modern India, a "British agent".
However, facing strong criticism from all quarters, the minister later apologised on social media.
The event was organised at the Gandhi Upvan Community Hall, where Parmar attended as the chief guest. While highlighting the life and sacrifices of Birsa Munda, the minister shifted focus to what he described as 'distorted history' taught in schools. Parmar said, "Fake great men have been created in history. Raja Rammohan Roy was a British agent. We were taught only what was not necessary in education."
He added that the British created several "fake social reformers" to influence the education system and hide the contributions of true freedom fighters. According to Parmar, the contributions of tribal leaders like Birsa Munda were ignored for decades. He claimed that the British promoted people like Raja Rammohan Roy to hide the exploitation and religious conversions happening under colonial rule.
He said Birsa Munda enrolled in a missionary school to study, but soon realised that conversions were being forced in the name of education. Parmar said, "After seeing this, Birsa Munda left the school and dedicated his life to social service and fighting British Rule."
He added that Birsa Munda worked throughout his life to protect the tribal community from religious conversion and fought against the British until his death.
Parmar also said that the year 2025 would be remembered for three major milestones: the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and the significance of Vande Matram.
The minister praised the tribal community for its contribution to forest conservation. The event was also addressed by MLA Madhu Gehlot and Agar Malwa BJP President Om Malviya.
Political parties criticised Parmar's statement, calling it inaccurate. Parmar, on the other hand, released a video on social media, apologising for his remarks.
"I was talking about the British conspiracy, but I accidentally used the wrong words to describe Raja Rammohan Roy. He was a renowned social reformer. I regret my statement. I admit my mistake and apologise," the minister said in his video statement.
