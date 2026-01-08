ETV Bharat / bharat

Contaminated Water: Cong Seeks SC-Level Independent Probe Into Indore Deaths

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday sought answers from the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over the loss of lives due to contaminated water in Indore, and a Supreme Court-level independent probe to make the BJP government accountable. Addressing a press conference here, Congress's head of media and publicity department, Pawan Khera, alleged that the "ugly, brutal, and utterly callous face" of the BJP government has been exposed through this.

In Indore, he claimed 18 innocent lives, including that of a six-month-old infant, have been lost due to the gross negligence, incompetence, and blatant apathy of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. Over 40,000 people have been affected, and many are still fighting for their lives in ICUs, he said, adding this is the same Indore city that has clinched the "cleanest city" title for the eighth consecutive time in the central government's Swachh Survekshan survey.

"The BJP, which endlessly parades its slogan of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', has failed at its most fundamental duty: providing safe and clean drinking water. Instead of showing urgency, compassion, or accountability, the BJP government displayed shocking arrogance," it said.

"Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya insulted concerned journalists with the dismissive remark, 'don’t ask fokat questions', and used the shameless words while grieving families waited in vain for the promised compensation," he claimed.

With the government offering a paltry Rs 2 lakh per victim, Khera said this contemptible sum mocks the value of human life. "Families are left to bear lifelong grief caused entirely by the BJP’s reckless arrogance, incompetence, and sheer apathy," he alleged.