ETV Bharat / bharat

MP: Coldrif Cough Syrup Fatality Count Rises To 24 After Two More Children Die

Chhindwara: The death toll in the adulterated cough syrup tragedy mounted to 24 after two more children from Chhindwara district died of suspected renal failure during treatment in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The latest victims include nine-month-old Divyanshu Yaduwanshi and Ambika Vishwakarma, aged three years, said Additional Collector of Chhindwara, Dhirendra Singh.

He said Yaduwanshi and Vishwakarma were residents of Parasia town and Kakai Bohana in Chhindwara, respectively. Yaduwanshi died during treatment at a hospital in Nagpur on Sunday, while Vishwakarma succumbed to the infection on Tuesday.

"Ambika Vishwakarma was admitted to New Health City Hospital in Nagpur in critical condition on September 14. Her health didn't improve during treatment. She died on Tuesday night", Singh said, adding that the latest deaths have taken the toll to 24, while two more children are undergoing treatment.

The 24 children, mostly under the age of five, have died due to suspected kidney failure after being administered Coldrif. Besides, at least three children have allegedly died in Rajasthan after consuming cough syrup in different districts of the state.

The tragedy prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to issue an alert against three "substandard" oral cough syrups identified in India -- Coldrif, Respifresh TR and ReLife.