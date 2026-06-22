ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Killed Over 20 Injured After Pickup Vehicle Collides With Truck In Madhya Pradesh

Chhindwara: At least five people died and over 20 others injured after a pickup vehicle collided head-on with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Monday, police said. The accident took place on Betul-Chhindwara highway at around 10 am today. Police and civil officials rushed to the scene and started relief and rescue operations. The injured have been sent to nearby facilities and the district hospital for treatment.

"A team of 20-25 doctors are engaged in treating the patients at Chhindwara district hospital. Currently, 10 patients are in the female surgical ward, three in the surgical ICU, four in orthopedics, and three in the general ward, including one with a crush injury," he added.

Meanwhile, the police have launched investigation into the cause of the accident. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the accident, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of those killed in the accident, Rs 1 lakh each for the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each for other injured victims.

"A road accident near Temni Khurd on the Chhindwara-Betul National Highway is extremely tragic. My condolences are with the affected families. I have directed that financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each be provided to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to those seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each to other injured persons. May Baba Mahakal grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this loss. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," CM Yadav said in a post on X.