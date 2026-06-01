Madhya Pradesh: CBI Recreates Twisha Sharma Death Scene At In-law's Home With 80 Kg Dummy
The CBI on Monday escorted husband Samarth and mother-in-law Giribala to their Bhopal residence to re-enact scene, cross-verify statements, reports Abid Mumtaz.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Bhopal: The CBI's investigation into the death of model and actress Twisha Sharma appears to be reaching a decisive juncture on Monday, when a CBI team carried out a a scene recreation exercise at the site of the incident.
The CBI team escorted the accused — Twisha's husband Samarth and his mother Giribala Singh — to their residence, where the sequence of events is being re-enacted to cross-verify the facts and the statements given by Giribala Singh and Samarth. To recreate the alleged suicide, the CBI team brought 80 kg dummies of different heights, and employed a noose fashioned from a belt.
After arriving at the residence of Giribala Singh and Samarth on Monday, investigators began examining the spot where Twisha allegedly committed suicide, to determine how her body was subsequently lowered from the noose.
It is being reported that during the probe, Samarth said he was the one who had lowered Twisha's body from the noose, while Giribala was the one who untied the knot.
Examination of Ligature: Could Belt Withstand Weight?
The investigators pushed this line of probe as the initial post-mortem report gave a different height for Twisha than that was cited by family members. They are currently verifying whether the details provided by Samarth and Giribala in their statements align with the actual scene and surrounding circumstances. That includes testing the strength of the "ligature" — the belt used — to determine whether it possessed the structural integrity to support such a weight. The CBI is subjecting the ligature to rigorous testing.
The investigative agency's primary focus now lies in using scientific and technical evidence to determine the extent of truth in Samarth's statement, and to establish precisely what transpired at the scene of the incident. To piece together every link in this case, the CBI remains actively engaged in continuously gathering and analysing evidence. In addition to interrogating the two accused, the CBI is also examining electronic evidence.
Giribala and Samarth are currently under a five-day remand with the CBI, which is set to conclude on June 2, following which the mother-son duo will be produced before the court once again. At that hearing, the CBI will present an investigation status report to the court. Afterwards, it may either seek to extend the remand, or request that both accused be sent to judicial custody.
Also Read:
- Twisha Sharma Death: Giribala, Samarth Sent To CBI Custody Till June 2
- Twisha Sharma Death: CBI Arrests Giribala Singh From Her Residence In MP's Bhopal
- Twisha Sharma Case: MP High Court Quashes Anticipatory Bail Granted To Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh
- CBI Takes Over Probe In Twisha Sharma Death Case, Books Husband, Mother-in-Law