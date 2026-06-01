ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: CBI Recreates Twisha Sharma Death Scene At In-law's Home With 80 Kg Dummy

Bhopal: The CBI's investigation into the death of model and actress Twisha Sharma appears to be reaching a decisive juncture on Monday, when a CBI team carried out a a scene recreation exercise at the site of the incident.

The CBI team escorted the accused — Twisha's husband Samarth and his mother Giribala Singh — to their residence, where the sequence of events is being re-enacted to cross-verify the facts and the statements given by Giribala Singh and Samarth. To recreate the alleged suicide, the CBI team brought 80 kg dummies of different heights, and employed a noose fashioned from a belt.

After arriving at the residence of Giribala Singh and Samarth on Monday, investigators began examining the spot where Twisha allegedly committed suicide, to determine how her body was subsequently lowered from the noose.

It is being reported that during the probe, Samarth said he was the one who had lowered Twisha's body from the noose, while Giribala was the one who untied the knot.