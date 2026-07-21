ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill, Becomes Fourth State In Country To Do So

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has passed the Uniform Civil Code 2026 Bill in the ongoing monsoon session of the Assembly.

It has become the fourth state after Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam to pass such legislation. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar had demanded that the Bill be referred to a Select Committee which was rejected by the government.

The Bill was passed amid vehement protest by the opposition. It was introduced on the first day of the session on Monday.

This Bill has several important provisions regarding live-in relationships and marriage. Once it becomes law, registration of live-in relationships will be mandatory in Madhya Pradesh. The registrar will share this information with the local police station. Any children born out of live-in relationships will be considered legitimate and will have full inheritance rights. Further, if the man in a live-in relationship separates from his partner, the latter can claim alimony.

The practice of Halala has been criminalised and monogamous marriage will now be mandatory for all communities living in Madhya Pradesh. If the husband is in a relationship with another woman and she becomes pregnant, the wife can seek annulment of the marriage.