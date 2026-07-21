Madhya Pradesh Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill, Becomes Fourth State In Country To Do So
Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar had demanded that the Bill be referred to a Select Committee, but it was rejected by the government
Published : July 21, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has passed the Uniform Civil Code 2026 Bill in the ongoing monsoon session of the Assembly.
It has become the fourth state after Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam to pass such legislation. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar had demanded that the Bill be referred to a Select Committee which was rejected by the government.
The Bill was passed amid vehement protest by the opposition. It was introduced on the first day of the session on Monday.
This Bill has several important provisions regarding live-in relationships and marriage. Once it becomes law, registration of live-in relationships will be mandatory in Madhya Pradesh. The registrar will share this information with the local police station. Any children born out of live-in relationships will be considered legitimate and will have full inheritance rights. Further, if the man in a live-in relationship separates from his partner, the latter can claim alimony.
The practice of Halala has been criminalised and monogamous marriage will now be mandatory for all communities living in Madhya Pradesh. If the husband is in a relationship with another woman and she becomes pregnant, the wife can seek annulment of the marriage.
According to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, “A new golden chapter is being written in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. This Bill has been introduced in the spirit of harmony. Equality is at the core of our culture. We have considered the entire world our family and wished for its well-being. When Baba Saheb Ambedkar implemented a single Constitution, why should there be any talk of division?"
He added, “Our governments, caught in the slave mentality since independence, have always worked against the tolerance of the country for appeasement and vote politics.”
The Chief Minister claimed that from now onwards, Madhya Pradesh will be free from discrimination. The state will now join those states that have worked to provide everything to its citizens. He said that those who are saying that it has been imposed, should realize that 93% of the citizens of the state have supported this Bill. “Religious ceremonies, rituals, traditions and customs of the citizens will continue as before. There will be no interference in them,” he underlined.
When the Bill was presented in the house on Monday, the Congress leaders had sought that instead of passing the UCC Bill, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government should implement a 27% reservation for the other backward castes. The party had also questioned the move to introduce various bills through a supplementary list of business. The party leaders said the government was afraid of debating such contentious issues.
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