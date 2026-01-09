ETV Bharat / bharat

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Gets Global Spotlight In New York Times' '52 Places to Go in 2026' List

Umaria: The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district is gaining global recognition for its rich wildlife and conservation success. Recently, The New York Times included the reserve in its prestigious list of '52 Places to Go in 2026', placing this iconic tiger habitat firmly on the world tourism map.

The recognition is being seen as a major achievement not only for Bandhavgarh but also for Madhya Pradesh and India's wildlife heritage, as it identifies the reserve among the world's top travel destinations.

In its report, The New York Times praised Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, particularly highlighting its conservation efforts.

According to the report, citing the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), fewer than 5,600 tigers remain on Earth, most of them in India's forests. Dedicated conservationists in India have nearly doubled the country's tiger population since the early 1970s, a significant national achievement. Bandhavgarh, known for its high tiger density in Madhya Pradesh, stands out as a unique reserve.

Why Bandhavgarh Is Special?

Anupam Sahay, Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, said that tiger sightings are relatively easy here due to the excellent habitat.