Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Gets Global Spotlight In New York Times' '52 Places to Go in 2026' List
Published : January 9, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Umaria: The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district is gaining global recognition for its rich wildlife and conservation success. Recently, The New York Times included the reserve in its prestigious list of '52 Places to Go in 2026', placing this iconic tiger habitat firmly on the world tourism map.
The recognition is being seen as a major achievement not only for Bandhavgarh but also for Madhya Pradesh and India's wildlife heritage, as it identifies the reserve among the world's top travel destinations.
In its report, The New York Times praised Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, particularly highlighting its conservation efforts.
According to the report, citing the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), fewer than 5,600 tigers remain on Earth, most of them in India's forests. Dedicated conservationists in India have nearly doubled the country's tiger population since the early 1970s, a significant national achievement. Bandhavgarh, known for its high tiger density in Madhya Pradesh, stands out as a unique reserve.
The @nytimes has featured Bandhavgarh, India in its prestigious “52 Places to Go in 2026” list. Nestled in the Vindhya hills of Madhya Pradesh, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is among the world’s best destinations to spot the majestic Bengal tiger, alongside rich birdlife and stunning… pic.twitter.com/95BDzc0sQr— India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) January 7, 2026
Why Bandhavgarh Is Special?
Anupam Sahay, Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, said that tiger sightings are relatively easy here due to the excellent habitat.
He noted, "Bandhavgarh is known not only for its high density of tigers but also for frequent sightings of female tigers with cubs. This creates rare opportunities for visitors to observe intimate behaviours, making it especially appealing to wildlife enthusiasts."
Sahay added that Bandhavgarh's dense forests, rich birdlife, and diverse wildlife make it stand out among global reserves. The frequent presence of elephants further adds to its allure. The reserve also offers easy accessibility, comfortable accommodations, and highly professional guides and jeep drivers providing personalised care, attributes that enhance the overall visitor experience.
He also highlighted Bandhavgarh's immense historical, archaeological, and religious significance, noting that these cultural elements, combined with exceptional wildlife experiences, set the reserve apart from others.
More Than Just Tigers
Bandhavgarh is not only about wildlife. The reserve is home to the 2,000-year-old Bandhavgarh Fort. According to legend, Lord Ram entrusted the fort to his brother Lakshman to keep watch over Lanka.
Apart from tigers, the reserve hosts a wide variety of animals and birds. Inside the forest lies a reclining statue of Lord Vishnu on the Sheshnag, along with several important historical and archaeological sites, making it a unique blend of nature and culture.
Frequent tiger sightings make Bandhavgarh a favourite for wildlife photographers from across the globe. Visitors can also enjoy eco-tourism, sustainable travel, and strong conservation initiatives.
Safaris through the Vindhya hills and dense sal forests offer unforgettable adventures unique to Bandhavgarh. The reserve features eco-friendly resorts and allows tourists to immerse themselves in local tribal culture, making it a holistic destination that blends nature, culture and sustainability.
