Madhya Pradesh ATS Detains Five Afghans For Allegedly Securing Indian Passports Using Fake Documents

Following this photo, the ATS squad in Jabalpur raided several areas to apprehend him. Khan lived near the Omti area of ​​Jabalpur, and when the ATS arrested him, he revealed that he had obtained his passports in the area. Following this, the agency started a manhunt for other suspected Afghan nationals living on illegal passports.

The ATS received a tip-off about the suspects in August 2025, when the team arrested an accused named Shohbat Khan from the Omti area of ​​Jabalpur after his poster appeared on social media, brandishing an AK-47.

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has detained five Afghan nationals from Kolkata, West Bengal, for allegedly obtaining Indian passports in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, using fake documents.

In addition to Shohbat, the ATS also detained three other individuals, Dinesh Garg, Chandan Singh, and Mahendra, in the case. These individuals are alleged to have worked together to obtain passports using fake documents. They had also issued many passports, all of which bore addresses in Moti Nala, Talab Sadar, and Uprainganj in Jabalpur.

Based on the interrogation of these accused and the information in their documents, the Anti-Terrorist Squad obtained information about five more Afghan nationals, whom the ATS detained in Kolkata.

The ATS detained Zia Ul Rehman, Zafar Khan, Sultan Mohammad, Raza Khan, and Syed Mohammad from Kolkata. They were produced before a special court in Jabalpur on Sunday and are being interrogated on remand.

One of the accused, Sultan Mohammad, came to India on a medical visa in 2018 and has not returned. The remaining four individuals entered India illegally and obtained their passports using fraudulent documents.

According to sources, the ATS is currently searching for several more individuals who obtained passports through collusion and are living in various parts of India. The ATS may soon take another major action in this case.