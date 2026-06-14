Madhya Pradesh: 3 Women, Child Run Over By Speeding Train
A fire rumour on the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity train sparked a stampede among passengers; four passengers were struck by the Firozpur-Seoni Patalkot Express.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Morena: In a freak accident, three women and one child were run over by a speeding train when the four jumped onto the adjacent railway track from another train following a fire rumour at Morena, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday.
The accident occurred between the Hetampur and Dholpur railway stations.
Reports indicate that a fire rumour on the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity train sparked a stampede among passengers. In the ensuing panic, the passengers jumped off the train onto an adjacent track, where they were struck by another train approaching from the opposite direction.
According to reports, someone pulled the emergency chain to stop the train and jumped onto the tracks after the rumour spread that the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity train had caught fire, causing panic and a stampede among the passengers. Four passengers, three women and one child, were struck by the speeding Firozpur-Seoni Patalkot Express, which was approaching from the opposite direction. They died on the spot.
A female passenger said that when news of a fire on the train spread, someone pulled the emergency chain. Panicked passengers then immediately tried to get off the train.
Railway officials and police administration rushed to the site immediately after receiving the news of the incident. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations.
In a statement, North Central Railway stated that the officials from the Railway Administration, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and the local administration reached the site immediately upon receiving information about the incident. "Necessary assistance is being provided to the affected passengers. A detailed inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the causes and circumstances of the incident," said the statement.
The railway authorities said that an investigation into the matter was underway.
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