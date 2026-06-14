ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Women, Child Run Over By Speeding Train

A fire rumour on the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity train sparked a stampede among passengers; four passengers were struck by the Firozpur-Seoni Patalkot Express.

The accident occurred between the Hetampur and Dholpur railway stations.
The accident occurred between the Hetampur and Dholpur railway stations. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 14, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Morena: In a freak accident, three women and one child were run over by a speeding train when the four jumped onto the adjacent railway track from another train following a fire rumour at Morena, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday.

The accident occurred between the Hetampur and Dholpur railway stations.

Reports indicate that a fire rumour on the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity train sparked a stampede among passengers. In the ensuing panic, the passengers jumped off the train onto an adjacent track, where they were struck by another train approaching from the opposite direction.

According to reports, someone pulled the emergency chain to stop the train and jumped onto the tracks after the rumour spread that the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity train had caught fire, causing panic and a stampede among the passengers. Four passengers, three women and one child, were struck by the speeding Firozpur-Seoni Patalkot Express, which was approaching from the opposite direction. They died on the spot.

A female passenger said that when news of a fire on the train spread, someone pulled the emergency chain. Panicked passengers then immediately tried to get off the train.

Railway officials and police administration rushed to the site immediately after receiving the news of the incident. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations.

In a statement, North Central Railway stated that the officials from the Railway Administration, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and the local administration reached the site immediately upon receiving information about the incident. "Necessary assistance is being provided to the affected passengers. A detailed inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the causes and circumstances of the incident," said the statement.

The railway authorities said that an investigation into the matter was underway.

Also Read:

  1. Three Teenage Boys Mowed Down By Goods Train In Gujarat's Mehsana
  2. Youth Falls From Moving Train, Passengers Pull Emergency Chain But Fail To Stop It; Railway Officials Say Probe On

TAGGED:

MORENA MAJOR ACCIDENT
UDAYPUR INTERCITY FIRE RUMOUR
PATALKOT EXPRESS HIT 4 PASSENGERS
MORENA TRAIN PASSENGERS DEATH
TRAIN ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.