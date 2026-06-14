ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Women, Child Run Over By Speeding Train

Morena: In a freak accident, three women and one child were run over by a speeding train when the four jumped onto the adjacent railway track from another train following a fire rumour at Morena, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday.

The accident occurred between the Hetampur and Dholpur railway stations.

Reports indicate that a fire rumour on the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity train sparked a stampede among passengers. In the ensuing panic, the passengers jumped off the train onto an adjacent track, where they were struck by another train approaching from the opposite direction.

According to reports, someone pulled the emergency chain to stop the train and jumped onto the tracks after the rumour spread that the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity train had caught fire, causing panic and a stampede among the passengers. Four passengers, three women and one child, were struck by the speeding Firozpur-Seoni Patalkot Express, which was approaching from the opposite direction. They died on the spot.