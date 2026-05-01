Madhya Pradesh: 11-Year-Old Battles Waves, Survives Bargi Dam Cruise Tragedy In Jabalpur
An 11-year-old boy survived a sinking cruise in Jabalpur's Bargi Dam, showing courage amid a storm, while several others, including family members, were lost.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Jabalpur: After the tragic incident at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, stories emerging include both grief-stricken families of the victims and survivors who fought against all odds.
As the cruise began sinking amid a sudden storm, one such survivor was 11-year-old Zafar Zaidi. He showed remarkable courage, battling strong waves without panicking and eventually reaching the shore alive.
During the chaos and panic that followed, Zafar did not lose his composure, even as the cruise began to sink. While many adults were overwhelmed, the young boy remained determined amid the turbulent waters of the Narmada River. Zafar had come on the cruise with his grandmother, and though he survived, he tragically lost her.
Zafar's relative, Syed Iftar Ali Rizvi, recalled the terrifying evening, saying he had just returned from the office around 5:45 PM when he learned about the tragedy.
"Four members of my family, my aunt, uncle, their relative, and their grandson, had gone to Bargi Dam. When we rushed to the accident site, my 11-year-old nephew had somehow survived. Such a small child, yet he did not panic," he said.
'Glass Broke, Water Filled the Cruise'
Recounting the incident, the 11-year-old survivor said the weather was pleasant when they boarded the cruise on Thursday. He said, “We were sitting on the lower deck. When the weather worsened, we asked the crew to turn back. They said it was normal. Even as the waves grew stronger, they did not provide life jackets. We took them ourselves."
He added that the waves intensified with water entering the cruise, and it tilted to one side and began sinking. Zafar said he managed to stay afloat because he was wearing a life jacket. "Someone helped me break the glass, but strong water currents pushed me out from the other side. My leg got stuck in the railing, and I was trapped under the cruise for some time," he said.
"When the cruise tilted further, I managed to come out and held onto a tyre. Two others were also with me," he added.
He added that the rescue was delayed and challenging. Zafar said, "The tube thrown towards us drifted away. After rescuing others, they came towards us and finally threw a rope. We held onto it and were pulled into the rescue boat."
The 11-year-old boy added that several of his family members, including his grandparents, were on board during the incident.
Also Read: