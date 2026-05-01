ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: 11-Year-Old Battles Waves, Survives Bargi Dam Cruise Tragedy In Jabalpur

Jabalpur: After the tragic incident at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, stories emerging include both grief-stricken families of the victims and survivors who fought against all odds.

As the cruise began sinking amid a sudden storm, one such survivor was 11-year-old Zafar Zaidi. He showed remarkable courage, battling strong waves without panicking and eventually reaching the shore alive.

During the chaos and panic that followed, Zafar did not lose his composure, even as the cruise began to sink. While many adults were overwhelmed, the young boy remained determined amid the turbulent waters of the Narmada River. Zafar had come on the cruise with his grandmother, and though he survived, he tragically lost her.

Zafar's relative, Syed Iftar Ali Rizvi, recalled the terrifying evening, saying he had just returned from the office around 5:45 PM when he learned about the tragedy.

"Four members of my family, my aunt, uncle, their relative, and their grandson, had gone to Bargi Dam. When we rushed to the accident site, my 11-year-old nephew had somehow survived. Such a small child, yet he did not panic," he said.

'Glass Broke, Water Filled the Cruise'