Made In India Chip Very Important For Developed Nation: PM Modi

In this screengrab from a video released on Feb. 21, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually lays the foundation stone of India Chip Private Limited's Semiconductor Park via video conferencing during a ceremony, in Greater Noida. ( PTI )

Greater Noida: The foundation of developed India will be laid on the basis of self-reliance, for which having chips made in India is very important, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

In a virtual address to lay the foundation stone of India Chip Pvt Ltd -- the HCL Group and Foxconn JV -- Modi said a weak supply chain of tiny chips during the Covid-19 pandemic halted development of several economies and stopped work at various factories.

"Developed India will be built only when India is self-reliant. For this, the Made in India chip is very important. Whatever India is doing in the field of technology in this decade, it will become the foundation of our capability in the 21st century," Modi said.

The India Chip Pvt Ltd -- the HCL Group and Foxconn joint venture for an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly & Test (OSAT) facility -- will come up in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) at Jewar, Greater Noida.

India Chip Pvt Ltd is a 60:40 joint venture between HCL Group and Foxconn. The advanced OSAT facility is expected to be operational by 2028. The company has earmarked an investment of Rs 3,700 crore over the next few years in the facility that will produce display driver chips. The investment is expected to create over 3,500 direct and indirect jobs, build local supply chains, and attract ecosystem partners across the semiconductor value chain.