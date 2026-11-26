M. Suchitra Refuses To Separate Climate Change From Human Rights, Here's Why She Believes The Best Journalism Still Starts In The Mud
Veteran journalist and Ramoji Excellence Award recipient M. Suchitra reflects on 37 years of reporting on climate emergencies and tribal rights.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 6:37 AM IST
Vijayawada: If you ask M. Suchitra how she ended up spending the better part of four decades knee-deep in Kerala’s most complicated environmental and human-rights crises, she won't give you a grand, cinematic origin story. She won’t tell you about a thunderbolt of destiny. Instead, she’ll tell you about a Master’s degree in Nuclear Physics from the University of Calicut, a starting gig as a sub-editor, and what she calmly describes as a "natural progression".
There is something disarmingly matter-of-fact about the seasoned journalist. She spoke to ETV Bharat on the occasion of her being honoured at the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026: a major recognition for a career that has spanned print, digital, as well as independent research, from Down To Earth and The New Indian Express to The Wire and The Caravan.
At a grand ceremony in Vijayawada on November 16, 2026, Suchitra received the award from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Ramoji Group CMD Ch. Kiron and others.
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In the world of Indian journalism, where television anchors scream themselves hoarse over manufactured outrage, Suchitra is the stubborn opposite. She is an old-school reporter who believes that you cannot understand a story from an air-conditioned office. "When you go to the field," she says, her voice steady and unhurried, "you will get that feel, that smell, that colour, and you will get so many voices from the field."
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It sounds simple. Go to the place. Talk to the people. Write down what is actually happening. Yet, as anyone who has ever tried to do anything difficult knows, the simplest rules are usually the hardest to keep; especially when the "smell" is 12 days of toxic smoke hanging over Kochi, and the "field" is an illegal sand-mining operation run by people who would rather you didn't make it back to your desk.
The Physics Of Empathy
You might wonder how someone trained in nuclear physics ends up documenting maternal mortality in tribal hamlets, but if you listen to her long enough, the connection makes total sense. Physics is about cause and effect, about invisible forces acting upon matter until something breaks. Suchitra applies that same rigour to public policy. To her, "the environment" isn't an abstract collection of trees, rivers, and carbon metrics. It is a human rights issue. "Climate change is particularly affecting the communities which have contributed the least to the problem," she points out, "like farmers, tribes, and among them, women and children."
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She rejects the polite, sanitised language we often use to keep catastrophes at arm's length. "Don't call it climate change," she insists. "Call it a climate emergency."
Over 37 years, she has tracked the climate crisis across South India. In Attappady, Kerala's only tribal block, she investigated the devastating intersection of malnutrition, failing healthcare, and maternal and infant deaths among Adivasi communities: work that made her the first woman to win the Overall Development Journalist of the Year honour at the 2006 Developing Asia Journalism Awards in Manila.
She has stood alongside Adivasi land protesters during the Nilpu Samaram, tracked the shrinking world of the Chola Nayaka tribal group in Nilambur, and dug into the forgotten oral histories of women rebels from the Naxalbari and Srikakulam uprisings. In Kuttanad, she wrote about "thirst below sea level": communities surrounded by water who couldn't find a safe drop to drink because of salinity and agricultural runoff.
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In Kochi, when the Brahmapuram waste dump caught fire in 2023 and choked the city for nearly two weeks, Suchitra didn't treat it as an isolated civic blunder. Alongside waste-management expert C. Surendranath, she co-authored a landmark report, Choking on Toxic Smoke, exposing the fire as the inevitable result of systemic, near-criminal violations of solid-waste laws.
The Geography Of Injustice
One of the most striking things about talking to Suchitra is how quickly she strips away comfortable illusions. Take Kerala’s reputation as a model, "waste-free" state. Suchitra isn't buying it. "Kerala is externalising Kerala’s waste," she says flatly, pointing out that mountains of garbage and electronic waste are shipped across borders into Tamil Nadu and beyond. To her, garbage isn't just a logistics problem; it’s a class and caste problem. Rich countries dump their trash on poor countries; rich neighbourhoods push their waste plants into poor localities. "Wherever you set up a waste management plant, it will inevitably be in a poor locality," she says. "Their health gets affected, livelihood gets affected. So, it is a question of justice also."
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She sees the same friction in the Western Ghats, where the debate over the Gadgil and Kasturirangan conservation reports pitted ecological survival against the immediate livelihoods of local farmers: a tangle she unpacked in her 2021 monograph, Suicidal Resistance, co-authored with Dr. Lavanya Suresh. "You can't just draw a line on a map in a government ministry and expect people's lives to neatly rearrange themselves around it."
The Cost Of Looking
It is easy to romanticise the lone, independent journalist: the crusader with a notebook taking on the machine. The reality, as Suchitra candidly admits, is much lonelier and significantly more dangerous. "Being an independent journalist is not easy," she says. "Because you don't have any backup, nor do you have the support of a media organisation. You are working alone."
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She cites the grim math of her profession: according to the international body Reporters Without Borders, India sits at 157th out of 180 countries on the 2026 World Press Freedom Index. Between 2014 and 2024, 28 journalists were killed in the country, and nearly half of them (at least 13) were murdered while investigating environmental crimes like illegal mining and the sand mafia. Suchitra knows those risks firsthand, having reported extensively on illegal iron-ore mining in Obulapuram and river sand mining across the south.
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So where does the nerve come from? Was she simply born fearless? She laughs off the idea that it’s some innate superpower. "I don't know whether I was born with courage," she says. "But when you do your work sincerely, year after year, certainly, naturally, you will get that courage."
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For Suchitra, courage isn't the absence of fear; it’s just a byproduct of habit. You verify your facts, you refuse to become a mouthpiece for any political party, you keep asking the tough questions, and eventually, standing your ground becomes second nature.
When she talks about receiving the Ramoji Excellence Award, she doesn't sound like someone ready to frame a trophy and put her feet up. She sounds like someone who has just been handed a heavier backpack. "I see this as an added or renewed responsibility," she says, "to remain committed to the kind of public-interest journalism that is honest, and continue reporting on the issues that affect people."
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