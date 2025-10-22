ETV Bharat / bharat

M F Husain Exhibition To Take Place In Qatar

Organised in collaboration with the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), New Delhi, the exhibition will be on view from October 28 to February 7.

M F Husain Exhibition To Take Place In Qatar
File photo of M F Husain (AFP)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 22, 2025 at 9:05 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Dubai: Qatar Museums on Wednesday announced an immersive exhibition having recourse to works by M F Husain, reflecting the iconic artist's vision of India as both an ancient civilisation and a postcolonial nation.

Organised in collaboration with the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), New Delhi, the exhibition will be on view from October 28 to February 7 at the QM Gallery Katara.

'The Rooted Nomad: M F Husain' captures the dual essence of Husain’s life, his deep connections to his homeland and his nomadic, cosmopolitan spirit, the museum said in a statement.

It reflects Husain’s vision of India as both an ancient civilisation and a postcolonial nation. "Drawing upon a reserve of mythologies, shared histories, literature and manifestations, Husain articulated his harmonised vision of a modern India through a lexicon of symbolic iconographies anchored in an artistic sensibility," said the statement.

The exhibition's inaugural presentation was at the 60th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in 2024.

Its Doha showcase is a "fully immersive, multi-sensory experiential project tracing Husain’s itinerant spirit and artistic pursuits from his formative years in India to his last years spent in Doha as a citizen of Qatar." It is created from images of more than 80 of Husain’s representative works interlaced with textual material that includes his photographs, drawings, poems, cinema posters, and rarely seen archival material.

“We feel honoured to present along with Qatar Museums an immersive on MF Husain, India’s most iconic artist whose inclusive and expansive artistic vision speaks to audiences across cultures," said Roobina Karode, Director and Chief Curator at KNMA.

"The Rooted Nomad aims to bring to new audiences the creative journey of the artist with his striking composite quasi-abstract language melding calligraphy, idealised motifs from ancient Indian reliefs and folk traditions, pictorially representing varied themes including the Mahabharata, Karbala and The Last Supper with poetic brevity,” Karode said.

Also Read

Museum Dedicated To Life And Work Of MF Husain To Come Up In Qatar

TAGGED:

M F HUSSAIN EXHIBITION IN QATAR
QATAR MUSEUMS
M F HUSSAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

Bihar Elections 2025: Patna’s Bustling Marine Drive Offers Food For Thought On State’s Progress

Pakistan's Implosion And The Munir Moment: Religion, Army And Collapse Of Purpose | Analysis

Interview | 'Never Believed Naxalites Would Surender In Such Large Numbers': Former Chhattisgarh DGP

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.