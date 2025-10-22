ETV Bharat / bharat

M F Husain Exhibition To Take Place In Qatar

Dubai: Qatar Museums on Wednesday announced an immersive exhibition having recourse to works by M F Husain, reflecting the iconic artist's vision of India as both an ancient civilisation and a postcolonial nation.

Organised in collaboration with the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), New Delhi, the exhibition will be on view from October 28 to February 7 at the QM Gallery Katara.

'The Rooted Nomad: M F Husain' captures the dual essence of Husain’s life, his deep connections to his homeland and his nomadic, cosmopolitan spirit, the museum said in a statement.

It reflects Husain’s vision of India as both an ancient civilisation and a postcolonial nation. "Drawing upon a reserve of mythologies, shared histories, literature and manifestations, Husain articulated his harmonised vision of a modern India through a lexicon of symbolic iconographies anchored in an artistic sensibility," said the statement.

The exhibition's inaugural presentation was at the 60th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in 2024.