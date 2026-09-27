ETV Bharat / bharat

M A Baby Meets Arvind Kejriwal; Discusses EC Row, ED Action On Pinarayi Vijayan

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby met AAP national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Sunday, as Opposition parties stepped up efforts to coordinate their response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Election Commission's functioning and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The meeting comes days after Baby wrote to the INDIA bloc and other non-NDA parties seeking a joint discussion on developments following news reports on differences within the poll panel over the SIR exercise. He has since spoken to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who agreed that the situation warranted coordinated action, sources said.

During the meeting, Baby and Kejriwal discussed the Enforcement Directorate's action against CPI(M) Polit Bureau member and former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as well as developments following the publication of The Indian Express report on the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the CPI(M) said in a statement.

Baby highlighted the "extraordinary situation" in which the credibility of the Election Commission and Indian democracy was at stake and stressed the urgent need for coordinated action to defend constitutional values and citizens' right to vote, the party statement said.

Baby also invited Kejriwal to attend protest meetings being organised by the Left Democratic Front in Kerala against what the CPI(M) described as the misuse of Central investigative agencies and attempts to undermine the federal republic.