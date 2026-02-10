Luxury Suite Stay Costs Rs 1.16 Crore As Delhi Hotel Prices Go Stratospheric On AI Summit Dates
Industry people say hoteliers tend to maximise earnings during peak periods to offset losses incurred during lean seasons.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST|
Updated : February 10, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: The upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi is already having a humongous impact on Delhi's hospitality sector, with prices of luxury hotel rooms skyrocketing to levels hitherto unheard of.
The Summit is scheduled for February 16-20, 2026, at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Over 100 global tech leaders, including CEOs of almost all major AI companies, will attend it. They include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch.
Given that hotshots of the tech and AI industry will be in the national capital, the demand for luxury hotels has shot through the roof, and so have the prices.
Sample this: A 5-day stay in the Luxury Suite at Oberoi, a premium 5-star luxury hotel, during the mentioned period costs a whopping Rs 1.18 crore. Yes, you read that right: Rs 1,18,00,000.
Similarly, at The Leela Palace, a luxury suite during the days of the Summit is priced at Rs 14.40 lakh a night, nearly 14 times more than the average price on other days.
At Taj Palace, no rooms are available on February 18 and 19. The website, however, shows how the prices have shot up for the summit period. A basic room available for Rs 28,000 on February 10 is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh on February 17. The Presidential Suite at Taj Palace, according to reports, is listed at a staggering Rs 30 lakh per night, compared to its usual rate of approximately Rs 2,37,500, though the same could not be independently verified.
Highlighting the reason for the surge in hotel room tariff, Rajan Sehgal, chairman (Public Relations Council) Travel Agents Association, told ETV Bharat, that the massive spike in hotel prices is driven by the AI Summit as well and also because it coincides with the peak wedding season.
"A large number of delegations, dignitaries, and visitors are expected in Delhi for the AI Impact Summit. Five-star hotels charge around Rs 25 to 30 lakh for Presidential Suites and luxury suites. If you book such a room for five days, then the price automatically will go upto over Rs 1 crore as there is no law for minimum price or capping higher rates," he said.
Sehgal said he has seen similar price spikes during major sporting events like the Cricket World Cup and T20 IPL matches.
"At the peak of demand, when hotel rooms were completely sold out, people even arranged accommodation in premium rooms at large hospitals, as these luxury hospital suites offer facilities comparable to hotel rooms," Sehgal said.
Echoing Sehgal, Manav Soni, managing committee member of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), told ETV Bharat that the room tariffs have skyrocketed due to an unusual imbalance between demand and supply.
Soni said the peak wedding season, coinciding with a major international event, has significantly reduced availability, leading to a multifold increase in prices.
"In my view, these rates are not entirely justifiable. However, hoteliers tend to maximise earnings during peak periods to offset losses incurred during lean seasons," he said.
Soni highlighted the need for government intervention to set an upper cap on tariffs. "Several five-star hotels have already sold 70 to 80 per cent of their inventory, and with demand continuing to rise, they are confident of selling the remaining rooms at much higher prices," he said.
Garish Oberoi, Honorary Treasurer of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), said most hotels follow a "dynamic" pricing model, which means that when demand spikes, they significantly increase tariffs for the remaining 10 to 20 per cent of available rooms.
"While the price of luxury suites varies from one room to another, during the non-peak season, these suites typically cost between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per night. At times, guests are willing to pay even higher rates to secure a luxury suite due to acute room shortages," Oberoi said.
Ravi Gosain, President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, said Delhi has only five to six premium hotels that offer true luxury suite facilities. With an estimated 30,000 to 35,000 people expected to arrive for the AI Impact Summit, the shortage of luxury suites and premium rooms, he said, has become acute.
"We have observed that several of these hotels have sharply increased tariffs for presidential suites and luxury rooms. Suites that were earlier priced at around Rs 5 lakh per night are now being offered at Rs 20-25 lakh per night. Such steep hikes are not good for the image of our country,” he added.
