ETV Bharat / bharat

Luxury Suite Stay Costs Rs 1.16 Crore As Delhi Hotel Prices Go Stratospheric On AI Summit Dates

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi is already having a humongous impact on Delhi's hospitality sector, with prices of luxury hotel rooms skyrocketing to levels hitherto unheard of.

The Summit is scheduled for February 16-20, 2026, at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Over 100 global tech leaders, including CEOs of almost all major AI companies, will attend it. They include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch.

Given that hotshots of the tech and AI industry will be in the national capital, the demand for luxury hotels has shot through the roof, and so have the prices.

Sample this: A 5-day stay in the Luxury Suite at Oberoi, a premium 5-star luxury hotel, during the mentioned period costs a whopping Rs 1.18 crore. Yes, you read that right: Rs 1,18,00,000.

Similarly, at The Leela Palace, a luxury suite during the days of the Summit is priced at Rs 14.40 lakh a night, nearly 14 times more than the average price on other days.

A view of the screenshot of the room prices in Leela, New Delhi (ETV Bharat via Leela Hotels website)

At Taj Palace, no rooms are available on February 18 and 19. The website, however, shows how the prices have shot up for the summit period. A basic room available for Rs 28,000 on February 10 is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh on February 17. The Presidential Suite at Taj Palace, according to reports, is listed at a staggering Rs 30 lakh per night, compared to its usual rate of approximately Rs 2,37,500, though the same could not be independently verified.

Highlighting the reason for the surge in hotel room tariff, Rajan Sehgal, chairman (Public Relations Council) Travel Agents Association, told ETV Bharat, that the massive spike in hotel prices is driven by the AI Summit as well and also because it coincides with the peak wedding season.