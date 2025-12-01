ETV Bharat / bharat

LUVAS Hisar Develops India's First Nutrient-Rich Health Drink From Cheese Byproduct

Hisar: Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) in Hisar has developed the country's first nutrient-rich Whey Kefir health drink, which is said to be extremely beneficial for children with heart conditions, high blood pressure, diabetes, and weakened immunity.

The water and waste left after cheese production is usually discarded, but LUVAS scientists have brought innovation to the field of research by creating a unique health drink from it. The university's incubation centre has accelerated preparations to bring this drink to the market.

Kefir Whey contains antioxidants and proteins that support the immune system. It promotes bone health because of its high calcium and magnesium content.

Regarding this, Dr Tejendrapal Singh, a scientist at the College of Dairy Technology, explained, "Paneer produced at home and by confectioners releases a large amount of liquid, which is then discarded. This also poses a threat to the environment. This whey contains protein, minerals, and essential nutrients, which previously would have been wasted. Large companies convert it into powder, but LUVAS, under the guidance of vice chancellor Dr Vinod Verma, has created a nutritious health drink from it. This will not only help protect the environment but also open up new possibilities for farmers and the dairy industry."

This drink is developed using a low-fat, low-calorie and sodium-free formula. It contains whey protein, carbohydrates and probiotics, which provide energy and boost immunity. BP and heart patients can safely consume it. It is also a good option for diabetics, as its sugar content is controlled. It is also suitable for young gym-goers, as it helps with muscle recovery and strength.