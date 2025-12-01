LUVAS Hisar Develops India's First Nutrient-Rich Health Drink From Cheese Byproduct
The health drink has received certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India after the testing process.
Hisar: Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) in Hisar has developed the country's first nutrient-rich Whey Kefir health drink, which is said to be extremely beneficial for children with heart conditions, high blood pressure, diabetes, and weakened immunity.
The water and waste left after cheese production is usually discarded, but LUVAS scientists have brought innovation to the field of research by creating a unique health drink from it. The university's incubation centre has accelerated preparations to bring this drink to the market.
Kefir Whey contains antioxidants and proteins that support the immune system. It promotes bone health because of its high calcium and magnesium content.
Regarding this, Dr Tejendrapal Singh, a scientist at the College of Dairy Technology, explained, "Paneer produced at home and by confectioners releases a large amount of liquid, which is then discarded. This also poses a threat to the environment. This whey contains protein, minerals, and essential nutrients, which previously would have been wasted. Large companies convert it into powder, but LUVAS, under the guidance of vice chancellor Dr Vinod Verma, has created a nutritious health drink from it. This will not only help protect the environment but also open up new possibilities for farmers and the dairy industry."
This drink is developed using a low-fat, low-calorie and sodium-free formula. It contains whey protein, carbohydrates and probiotics, which provide energy and boost immunity. BP and heart patients can safely consume it. It is also a good option for diabetics, as its sugar content is controlled. It is also suitable for young gym-goers, as it helps with muscle recovery and strength.
Whey Kefir has received certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India after testing, proving its quality and safety. Currently, it is developed in a lychee flavour, while mango and apple flavours are also in the process of development. This drink is delicious and ideal for children who do not drink milk. According to Dr Yashpal Singh, it boosts immunity and helps keep the body hydrated.
The LUVAS Technology Incubation Centre is preparing to launch this drink in collaboration with private companies. Several companies have expressed interest. The university has stated that any interested companies can contact the LUVAS department. According to authorities, this project will also provide new employment and business opportunities in the dairy sector.
Dr Satish Jangra of LUVAAS said, "Per capita milk availability in Haryana has increased from 662 grams to 1105 grams per person. In 1998, the state's milk production increased from 4,373 tonnes to 12,220 tonnes in 2024. Although Haryana ranks third in the country in milk production after Punjab and Rajasthan, both production and availability are steadily increasing. In this context, products like whey kefir are providing a new direction for the dairy industry.
Developed after a year of research, this product can serve as an example of dairy innovation across the country, the firm's officials said. According to them, this drink is not only a good source of nutrition but will also contribute significantly to both environmental protection and health by utilising dairy waste.
