Lunge, Parry, Riposte: Trust Vote Sidelined As CM Samrat Choudhary Crosses Swords With LoP Tejashwi Yadav In Bihar Assembly
The trust vote was a formality, as numbers favoured the NDA. But sparks flew as the LoP and CM engaged in a battle of wits.
By Dev Raj
Published : April 24, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST|
Updated : April 24, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Patna: The floor test of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Friday turned into a sparring match between Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of the RJD. Both of them locked horns and freely used gibes and taunts at each other.
Tejashwi, who also happens to be the working president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), fired the opening salvo while opposing the confidence motion. Samrat responded in kind by asserting that people who speak against others should also be ready to listen to responses.
The trust vote was just a formality, as the numbers were overwhelmingly in NDA’s favour. The ruling alliance has 201 MLAs in the 243-member House, while the Opposition had just 35. One seat was vacated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin, when he resigned as an MLA after getting elected to the Rajya Sabha.
ETV Bharat presents key takeaways of the clash between the two politicians inside the Assembly.
Elected CM Vs Selected CM
Saying that Samrat had merely taken over as CM from Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi added that “an elected CM had been removed by a selected CM”. He added that there would have been no need for a floor test, had the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced during the November 2025 Assembly elections that its leader would be the CM.
“The party removed Nitish, despite raising slogans during the polls that he would rule from 2025 to 2030,” Tejashwi said.
The RJD leader also referred to Samrat’s vow of not removing his turban till he had dislodged Nitish, which he had made when the NDA was in the opposition between August 2022 and January 2024, and congratulated him for fulfilling it.
The new CM asserted that power was “no fiefdom or patrimony of anybody, and you [Tejashwi] should abandon this mentality. I am here with the blessings of everybody and the public".
“Nobody can remove Nitish from politics or any post. He is a man of strong willpower, and he chose to quit as CM. I am a CM due to his willpower. We have nothing else but Bihar’s development in focus,” he added.
The Turban Vow
Tejashwi, who had just started, again took a swipe at Samrat’s ‘turban vow’ to become CM, and advised him to keep it safe, as former Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP "was eyeing it". He said, "RSS and BJP people are not happy over you becoming CM. Several senior leaders of the party like Vijay Kumar Sinha, Nand Kishore Yadav and others, wanted to become the CM.”
In response, Samrat said, “All of us present here are united. There is no dissent among us. People should not forget that Lalu ji had to bow before the RSS in 1990 to seek support of 39 BJP MLAs, before he could become CM.”
'Lalu School Of Politics'
Tejashwi's quiver of sarcasm wasn't over yet, so he went on to express "happiness" that Samrat was a product of Lalu Yadav’s school of politics, reminding all that the CM had started his political innings as an RJD member, and then a minister. He said he felt glad to see that neither the CM nor his two deputies — Janata Dal United (JDU) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav — were originally from the BJP.
Reacting to the RJD leader’s barbs, Samrat said: “I would never have become a CM had Lalu Prasad not perpetrated atrocities on me, and I had to go to jail. Otherwise, I would have chosen some other path and gone away. Lalu would not have become CM had Nitish not been there. It was Nitish who made him a CM. You should ask the senior leaders present here about it.”
Raking Up Dynastic Politics
Tejashwi's next prod was on the subject of dynastic politics. He said with Samrat becoming the CM, the NDA would no longer be able to accuse the RJD scion of being a dynast. “I won't have to face allegations of dynastic politics, because Samrat, his father, mother and brother, are all in politics,” Tejashwi said.
Samrat’s father Shakuni Choudhary has been an MP, MLA and a minister in the then CM Rabri Devi’s Cabinet, while mother Parvati Devi was an MLA. Lalu was a CM and Union minister, while wife Rabri was the Bihar CM for around eight years in total. Their eldest daughter, Misa Bharti, is a Lok Sabha MP, while second daughter Rohini Acharya unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls from Saran in 2024. Elder son Tej Pratap is a former minister.
In response, Samrat said: “Lalu ji is a big leader. People would have been with him had he not limited himself only to his family.”
Women’s Reservation Barb
Raking up the issue of the 131st Constitution (Amendment) Bill, which failed to get two-thirds of the votes in the Lok Sabha recently, Tejashwi demanded that the Centre should introduce reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the Bill if it really respected women.
Reacting sharply, Samrat said: “How will someone who does not respect his sister within his family, respect others? If you indulge in personal attacks, you will have to be ready to face similar responses.” The CM was referring to the alleged verbal abuse and assault on Tejashwi’s sister Rohini at Rabri Devi’s residence, after the RJD’s poor performance in the November 2025 Assembly polls. She had spoken about it before leaving for Singapore to join her husband and children.