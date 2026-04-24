ETV Bharat / bharat

Lunge, Parry, Riposte: Trust Vote Sidelined As CM Samrat Choudhary Crosses Swords With LoP Tejashwi Yadav In Bihar Assembly

Patna: The floor test of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Friday turned into a sparring match between Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of the RJD. Both of them locked horns and freely used gibes and taunts at each other.

Tejashwi, who also happens to be the working president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), fired the opening salvo while opposing the confidence motion. Samrat responded in kind by asserting that people who speak against others should also be ready to listen to responses.

The trust vote was just a formality, as the numbers were overwhelmingly in NDA’s favour. The ruling alliance has 201 MLAs in the 243-member House, while the Opposition had just 35. One seat was vacated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin, when he resigned as an MLA after getting elected to the Rajya Sabha.

ETV Bharat presents key takeaways of the clash between the two politicians inside the Assembly.

Elected CM Vs Selected CM

Saying that Samrat had merely taken over as CM from Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi added that “an elected CM had been removed by a selected CM”. He added that there would have been no need for a floor test, had the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced during the November 2025 Assembly elections that its leader would be the CM.

“The party removed Nitish, despite raising slogans during the polls that he would rule from 2025 to 2030,” Tejashwi said.

The RJD leader also referred to Samrat’s vow of not removing his turban till he had dislodged Nitish, which he had made when the NDA was in the opposition between August 2022 and January 2024, and congratulated him for fulfilling it.

The new CM asserted that power was “no fiefdom or patrimony of anybody, and you [Tejashwi] should abandon this mentality. I am here with the blessings of everybody and the public".

“Nobody can remove Nitish from politics or any post. He is a man of strong willpower, and he chose to quit as CM. I am a CM due to his willpower. We have nothing else but Bihar’s development in focus,” he added.

The Turban Vow

Tejashwi, who had just started, again took a swipe at Samrat’s ‘turban vow’ to become CM, and advised him to keep it safe, as former Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP "was eyeing it". He said, "RSS and BJP people are not happy over you becoming CM. Several senior leaders of the party like Vijay Kumar Sinha, Nand Kishore Yadav and others, wanted to become the CM.”