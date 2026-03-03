ETV Bharat / bharat

Lunar Eclipse: First Of 2026 Today, Temples To Be Closed

The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will be witnessed today for at least three hours ( IANS )

New Delhi: The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will be observed on Tuesday evening, with priests and temple authorities across several States announcing closures and issuing religious guidelines in view of the celestial event.

Religious leaders shared details about the timing of the eclipse, the observance of the ‘Sutak Kaal’, and precautions to be followed by devotees.

In Uttar Pradesh, Acharya Ramvilas Chaturvedi said that the lunar eclipse on March 3 is a rising eclipse. “The lunar eclipse on March 3 (Tuesday) is a rising eclipse. In the northeastern region, it will begin at 3:20pm and last until 6:47pm. Since it is a rising eclipse, it will be visible where the Sun sets around 4–4:30pm but in central or western India, this eclipse will not be visible," he said and added that the Sutak period — considered inauspicious in Hindu tradition — begins exactly nine hours before the eclipse. During this period, religious rituals and temple activities are generally suspended.

“During this time, temple worship and darshan of the deity will be closed," said Satyendra Ji Maharaj of Maa Dakshineshwar Kali Temple in In Bihar.

Reciting the mantras of your deity and guru during this period yields multiplied spiritual benefits.

In Bihar, the eclipse would be visible only for about 20 minutes.