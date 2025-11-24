ETV Bharat / bharat

We Exist Because India Exists: Tibet's Government-In-Exile President Penpa Tsering

Lucknow: Penpa Tsering, the President of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) — Tibet's Dharamshala-based government-in-exile — arrived in Lucknow on Sunday on a four-day visit, his first to the capital of Uttar Pradesh. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, he expressed his views on India-Tibet relations and the ongoing dispute between China and Tibet, saying, "If the Indian government exists, we exist."

Excerpts from the interview:

ETV Bharat: Is this your first visit to Lucknow?

Penpa Tsering: Yes, this is my first time in Lucknow, although I have been to the state before. I had heard a lot about Lucknow. After coming here, I realised it is very clean and has seen a lot of development.

ETV: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says that we want Buddha, not war. But given the unrest in the world and the wars happening everywhere, what do you think?

PP: This is absolutely correct. We don't want war; we want the Buddha, that's why we believe in him. India's thinking is based on the principles of non-violence and compassion. We have practiced Buddhism since the eighth century. It's been 1,300-1,400 years now. The Chinese government thinks from a single perspective. It should understand that development can't solve every problem, because it is multi-dimensional. The Chinese government can't think beyond development, especially about how it impacts people's freedom, religion, language, and cultural environment.

ETV: India has always maintained friendly relations with Tibet, while China — which has a different relationship with Tibet — glares at us. Your comments?

PT: India and Tibet have ancient ties. Tibet's literary script came from India in the seventh century. Buddhism arrived in the eighth century. Buddhism first reached China in the fourth century. These days, China claims that the Buddhism practiced in Tibet and Cambodia originated in China. That's not true. It originated in India. We follow Nalanda. Between the 8th and the 13th centuries, we translated all Buddhist texts from Sanskrit and Pali. Today, if you want to learn Buddhism, you will only find Tibetan texts. We are currently translating them back into Sanskrit.