ETV Bharat / bharat

Lucknow Police Bust Rs 200-Crore International Cyber Fraud Racket, 119 Arrested

Lucknow: The Lucknow Police have busted a cyber fraud operation allegedly worth more than Rs 200 crore that was being run from the Summit Building in the city. A total of 119 people, including 40 women, have been arrested, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, the call centre targeted foreign nationals, particularly in the United States, and operated like a corporate office. The employees, aged mostly between 20 and 35, would begin work at around 7 pm and continue till 3 am, carrying out online investment scams and other forms of cyber fraud.

Investigations revealed that the syndicate employed English-speaking women, many of whom were from India's northeastern states, to trap victims. The women had reportedly come to Lucknow in search of jobs and were paid salaries of around Rs 25,000 per month.

Lucknow Police Bust Rs 200-Crore International Cyber Fraud Racket, 119 Arrested (ETV Bharat)

Police said the employees were fully aware that they were involved in fraudulent activities. During questioning, several women admitted that they continued working for the network due to high earnings. The accused were reportedly given monthly fraud targets and were paid a 10 per cent commission on the money they managed to swindle, in addition to their salaries.

"These employees were assigned monthly targets, and they received 10 per cent of the defrauded amount as an incentive. The lure of these commissions kept many of them working here for a long time," Lucknow Police Commissioner Amrendra Singh Sengar said.

The racket also had links to operatives from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Delhi, all of whom have been arrested.