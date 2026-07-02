Lucknow Police Bust Rs 200-Crore International Cyber Fraud Racket, 119 Arrested
According to police, the call centre targeted foreign nationals, particularly in the United States, and operated like a corporate office.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 11:04 PM IST
Lucknow: The Lucknow Police have busted a cyber fraud operation allegedly worth more than Rs 200 crore that was being run from the Summit Building in the city. A total of 119 people, including 40 women, have been arrested, officials said on Thursday.
According to police, the call centre targeted foreign nationals, particularly in the United States, and operated like a corporate office. The employees, aged mostly between 20 and 35, would begin work at around 7 pm and continue till 3 am, carrying out online investment scams and other forms of cyber fraud.
Investigations revealed that the syndicate employed English-speaking women, many of whom were from India's northeastern states, to trap victims. The women had reportedly come to Lucknow in search of jobs and were paid salaries of around Rs 25,000 per month.
Police said the employees were fully aware that they were involved in fraudulent activities. During questioning, several women admitted that they continued working for the network due to high earnings. The accused were reportedly given monthly fraud targets and were paid a 10 per cent commission on the money they managed to swindle, in addition to their salaries.
"These employees were assigned monthly targets, and they received 10 per cent of the defrauded amount as an incentive. The lure of these commissions kept many of them working here for a long time," Lucknow Police Commissioner Amrendra Singh Sengar said.
The racket also had links to operatives from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Delhi, all of whom have been arrested.
The police action followed complaints received from overseas. During the raid, investigators recovered VoIP calling systems, Eyebeam dialers, data of foreign nationals, calling scripts, and a large number of forged documents.
According to officials, the accused impersonated customer support executives of major companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, PayPal, Netflix and Facebook to gain the trust of victims.
The fraudsters then allegedly posed as officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and other US government agencies, threatening victims with arrest and legal action.
The money was collected through gift cards, cryptocurrencies, and digital vouchers to make the transactions difficult to trace.
Police said the call centre functioned in a highly organised manner, with separate teams handling different aspects of the scam. Individuals with experience in BPOs and international calling were specifically recruited.
Joint Police Commissioner Babloo Kumar said investigators were now probing the network's technical support systems, servers, email accounts, and financial channels. "We are examining other people associated with the gang, including technical collaborators, servers, email accounts and the entire financial network," Kumar said.
The arrested accused reportedly told police that operating the office cost nearly Rs 3 crore every month. The centre had reportedly been operating for several years from the 11th floor of the upscale Summit Building in Lucknow, where its operators had rented two office spaces.
A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Telecommunications Act.
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