ETV Bharat / bharat

Lucknow Fire Exposes Bitter Reality: Rules & Regulations Exist On Paper

Lucknow: The massive fire that burnt down a building housing gaming and coaching centres in the Purniya area of ​​Aliganj in Lucknow on Monday and killed 15 people, has put the spotlight on recurring incidents of fire in urban centres across Uttar Pradesh.

These incidents continue to occur despite fire NOCs, safety audits, and regulations. While NOCs are issued in compliance with the National Electrical Code (NEC) 2023, the general public remains largely unaware of these regulations.

Across Uttar Pradesh's 75 districts, around 46 Electrical Safety Officers (ESOs) are deployed for issuing NOCs. These officers bear the burden of ensuring that commercial and industrial buildings across the state comply with the NEC 2023 safety standards. So how do 46 officers inspect buildings across 75 districts, and how do they issue NOCs?

Lucknow's Chief Fire Officer, Ankush Mittal, said short circuits are the primary cause of fire incidents. Devendra Dwivedi, an expert in safe wiring, noted that if the Central Electricity Authority (Measures Relating to Safety and Electric Supply), 2023, also known as the Indian Electricity Rules (IER), were implemented comprehensively, fire incidents could be reduced by up to 90 per cent, given that short circuits account for 90 per cent of such fires.

There Are Rules And Regulations For NOCs...

Girish Kumar, Director of Electrical Safety, explained that the Directorate's primary mandate is to ensure compliance with the NEC 2023 regulations. Several measures have been implemented to achieve this. Before granting commercial or industrial power connections, the state electricity department (UPPCL) is required to obtain an NOC from the Directorate.

Before a connection for a commercial or industrial building is sanctioned, officials visit the site to verify whether the electrical equipment and wiring have been installed in accordance with NEC 2023. UPPCL grants commercial or industrial connections only after verifying that the transformer is installed at the designated location, earthing complies with established norms, wiring matches the power supply capacity, and Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) are installed according to regulations.

Inspections are conducted through special drives. Director Kumar said under the IER 2023, connections cannot be granted without NOCs. However, when instances where connections were issued without NOCs came to light, instructions were issued to concerned departments and building owners. He added that a large-scale drive was recently conducted to identify such commercial and industrial buildings, and NOCs granted only after compliance was ensured.

Kumar also said they visit the site after a fire incident to investigate the cause. By examining the wiring, MCBs, and other electrical equipment in the affected building, they determine factors responsible for the fire. There is also a provision for providing financial assistance to those affected by such incidents. Under the regulations, the investigation report must be submitted within 18 days of an incident.