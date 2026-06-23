Lucknow Fire Exposes Bitter Reality: Rules & Regulations Exist On Paper
Across UP, fire incidents are rising due to a blatant disregard for electricity, fire regulations. Prashant Mishra reports that NOCs are issued without inspections.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Lucknow: The massive fire that burnt down a building housing gaming and coaching centres in the Purniya area of Aliganj in Lucknow on Monday and killed 15 people, has put the spotlight on recurring incidents of fire in urban centres across Uttar Pradesh.
These incidents continue to occur despite fire NOCs, safety audits, and regulations. While NOCs are issued in compliance with the National Electrical Code (NEC) 2023, the general public remains largely unaware of these regulations.
Across Uttar Pradesh's 75 districts, around 46 Electrical Safety Officers (ESOs) are deployed for issuing NOCs. These officers bear the burden of ensuring that commercial and industrial buildings across the state comply with the NEC 2023 safety standards. So how do 46 officers inspect buildings across 75 districts, and how do they issue NOCs?
Lucknow's Chief Fire Officer, Ankush Mittal, said short circuits are the primary cause of fire incidents. Devendra Dwivedi, an expert in safe wiring, noted that if the Central Electricity Authority (Measures Relating to Safety and Electric Supply), 2023, also known as the Indian Electricity Rules (IER), were implemented comprehensively, fire incidents could be reduced by up to 90 per cent, given that short circuits account for 90 per cent of such fires.
There Are Rules And Regulations For NOCs...
Girish Kumar, Director of Electrical Safety, explained that the Directorate's primary mandate is to ensure compliance with the NEC 2023 regulations. Several measures have been implemented to achieve this. Before granting commercial or industrial power connections, the state electricity department (UPPCL) is required to obtain an NOC from the Directorate.
Before a connection for a commercial or industrial building is sanctioned, officials visit the site to verify whether the electrical equipment and wiring have been installed in accordance with NEC 2023. UPPCL grants commercial or industrial connections only after verifying that the transformer is installed at the designated location, earthing complies with established norms, wiring matches the power supply capacity, and Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) are installed according to regulations.
Inspections are conducted through special drives. Director Kumar said under the IER 2023, connections cannot be granted without NOCs. However, when instances where connections were issued without NOCs came to light, instructions were issued to concerned departments and building owners. He added that a large-scale drive was recently conducted to identify such commercial and industrial buildings, and NOCs granted only after compliance was ensured.
Kumar also said they visit the site after a fire incident to investigate the cause. By examining the wiring, MCBs, and other electrical equipment in the affected building, they determine factors responsible for the fire. There is also a provision for providing financial assistance to those affected by such incidents. Under the regulations, the investigation report must be submitted within 18 days of an incident.
...But These Are 'A Mere Formality'...
Traders' Union president Atul Shukla said that while obtaining an NOC from the Directorate under the IER is mandatory before providing electricity to commercial buildings, the process is often just a formality. Applicants apply online and easily obtain NOCs without any actual inspection, even if they have installed substandard wiring or MCBs.
Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Vice-Chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the LDA's role is limited to approving building plans, before which, care is taken to ensure that in the event of an emergency like a fire, people can evacuate easily and the building does not fill with smoke, suffocating people. "Permission to use the building is granted to the applicant only after obtaining a NOC. For instance, the LDA does not permit the operation of commercial buildings without a fire NOC," he said.
Chief Fire Officer Ankush Mittal said building owners must apply for the fire NOC his department issues. After this, officials inspect the premises to assess fire safety and verify whether standard fire safety equipment is installed. Inspections are also conducted periodically through special drives.
...While The Ground Reality Is...
There are over 150 buildings and hotels in Lucknow that do not possess fire NOCs. UPPCL has granted commercial electricity connections without NOCs from the Directorate of Electrical Safety. While an online application is required for the Directorate's NOC, officials are supposed to physically inspect the electrical equipment on-site, Which, in practice, often doesn't happen.
Shalini Vajpayee, who runs a restaurant in Lucknow, said she operates her business from a rental property. She has installed fire safety equipment and holds a commercial electricity connection. But, she was unaware of the provisions under the IER, 2023, or for the need to obtain an NOC from the Electrical Safety Directorate. Neither did she ever apply for it, nor did anyone ever visit her premises for an inspection, she admitted.
Samrat Singh, who runs a hotel in the BKT area, said he has been operating the hotel for the past five years. He holds a commercial electricity connection but was unaware that obtaining an electrical NOC is a prerequisite. He also said no official or employee from the Electrical Safety Directorate had ever carried out an inspection.
Shubham Dubey, who runs a coaching centre in Aliganj, said he operates from rented premises. About 150 students attend classes there. Although he has a commercial electricity connection, he was unaware of the mandatory electrical NOC required. He had approached the power station for a commercial connection, and a lineman had facilitated it for him, he said.
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