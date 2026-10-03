LTTE-linked Drug Networks Under Lens As India, Sri Lanka Deepen Anti-narcotics Cooperation
Indian and Sri Lankan drug law enforcement agencies focus on intelligence sharing, joint operations and fugitives, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka have stepped up cooperation to disrupt transnational narcotics networks operating through the Indian Ocean, following the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into alleged links between drug-trafficking rings and attempts to revive the banned militant organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).
The two countries’ narcotics control agencies are placing particular emphasis on maritime routes, intelligence sharing and tracing organised criminal networks.
A meeting between the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Sri Lanka’s Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) held in Colombo recently reviewed emerging trends in narcotics trafficking and particularly the use of maritime routes. Officials of the two countries discussed tracing organised criminals, coordinating intelligence and investigations and dealing with fugitives.
They also exchanged actionable intelligence on trafficking operatives, routes and mechanisms.
“The developments underline closer India-Sri Lanka cooperation beyond seizure of narcotics alone. Investigators increasingly need to identify the financiers, logistics providers, maritime facilitators and beneficiaries behind trafficking networks,” said former deputy director general of NCB Sanjay Kumar Singh to ETV Bharat.
According to Singh, proper coordination between the drug law enforcement agencies of both countries may help other agencies like the NIA to unearth the transnational drug trafficking and arms racket.
The fifth Director General-level talks between NCB and PNB brought together officials from the Indian Coast Guard, Tamil Nadu Police and Ministry of External Affairs from the Indian side, while Sri Lanka was represented by its Customs, Coast Guard, Navy, Attorney General’s Department, Special Task Force, Government Analyst’s Department, National Dangerous Drugs Control Board and Financial Intelligence Unit, among others.
The talks assume significance as the NIA has been investigating alleged LTTE-linked drug and arms trafficking networks operating across India and Sri Lanka and attempts to revive the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.
It is worth mentioning that the NIA is investigating cases concerning a Sri Lankan drug mafia allegedly involved in narcotics and arms trafficking for the revival of the LTTE in India and Sri Lanka.
Following an investigation, the agency alleged that a Sri Lankan drug mafia controlled by C Gunashekharan alias Guna and Pushparajah alias Pookutti Kanna, in association with a Pakistan-based arms and drug supplier, was operating in India and Sri Lanka in illegal drugs and arms for the revival of the LTTE. The NIA had also conducted searches and arrested accused persons in connection with the case.
Earlier, the NIA also investigated a case following the interception of a Sri Lankan fishing vessel in 2021 that carried around 300 kg of heroin, five AK-47 rifles and 1,000 rounds of ammunition.
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