ETV Bharat / bharat

LTTE-linked Drug Networks Under Lens As India, Sri Lanka Deepen Anti-narcotics Cooperation

A Sri Lankan man walks past a painting on a wall depicting the recent war between the Sri Lankan army and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Colombo on January 21, 2010. ( AFP )

New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka have stepped up cooperation to disrupt transnational narcotics networks operating through the Indian Ocean, following the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into alleged links between drug-trafficking rings and attempts to revive the banned militant organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The two countries’ narcotics control agencies are placing particular emphasis on maritime routes, intelligence sharing and tracing organised criminal networks.

A meeting between the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Sri Lanka’s Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) held in Colombo recently reviewed emerging trends in narcotics trafficking and particularly the use of maritime routes. Officials of the two countries discussed tracing organised criminals, coordinating intelligence and investigations and dealing with fugitives.

They also exchanged actionable intelligence on trafficking operatives, routes and mechanisms.

“The developments underline closer India-Sri Lanka cooperation beyond seizure of narcotics alone. Investigators increasingly need to identify the financiers, logistics providers, maritime facilitators and beneficiaries behind trafficking networks,” said former deputy director general of NCB Sanjay Kumar Singh to ETV Bharat.

According to Singh, proper coordination between the drug law enforcement agencies of both countries may help other agencies like the NIA to unearth the transnational drug trafficking and arms racket.