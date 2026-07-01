ETV Bharat / bharat

Lt General Rajesh Pushkar Takes Charge As Southern Command Chief

Pune: Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, who commanded the 2 Corps during Operation Sindoor, on Wednesday assumed charge as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command. He succeeds Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, who has taken over as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, according to a defence release.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Pushkar was commissioned into the 74 Armoured Regiment in December 1988 and has served in a wide range of command, staff and instructional appointments during a military career spanning more than four decades.

The release said Lt General Pushkar most recently commanded the 2 Corps during Operation Sindoor, where he provided "decisive leadership and strategic foresight".

Lt Gen Pushkar has commanded an armoured regiment in an operational area, an independent armoured brigade, an infantry division and a strike corps in the western sector.

His staff appointments include Colonel, Military Secretary, in a strike corps; Colonel, General Staff, of an armoured division; Brigadier, Quartermaster General, of a strike corps; Brigadier, General Staff, of an operational command; Additional Director General of the Armoured Corps; and Director General of the Territorial Army.