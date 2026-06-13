Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth Appointed As Next Army Chief, To Take Charge On June 30
Dhiraj Seth is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, an alumnus of the NDA, and an officer in the Armoured Corps.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Government on Saturday announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff of India. He will succeed General Upendra Dwivedi in the position.
According to an official statement of the Union Defence Ministry, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth will assume the substantive rank of General with effect from the afternoon of 30 June 2026.
Dhiraj Seth is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and an officer in the Armoured Corps. Lt Gen Seth brings with him nearly four decades of distinguished service, marked by extensive command, staff and strategic appointments across diverse operational and institutional domains.
"Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986," the ministry said.
The Government has appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff in the substantive rank of General with effect from the afternoon of 30 June 2026.— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) June 13, 2026
An alumnus of the National… pic.twitter.com/RExcCKjWJh
"The General Officer has commanded at every level in diverse operational environments. His command assignments include an Armoured Regiment in the Desert Sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, and a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu & Kashmir," the defence ministry said.
"As a Lieutenant General, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army's premier strike formations. He subsequently served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, overseeing key national and international military engagements and ceremonial responsibilities," it said.
On elevation to Army Commander, the officer commanded South Western Command and Southern Command, earning the rare distinction of commanding two operational Army Commands and providing strategic oversight across critical theatres for over a period of two and a half years. He has held several key staff and strategic appointments that have significantly influenced operational planning, force management and capability development.
"Widely recognised for his contributions to force modernisation, the General Officer has tenanted pivotal appointments in the Strategic Planning and Capability Development verticals of the Army Headquarters, shaping its modernisation trajectory, capability roadmap and long-term force structuring initiatives. His contributions have been instrumental in aligning operational requirements with emerging technologies and future battlefield imperatives," the statement read.
"Lt Gen is a graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College, and has also attended the prestigious Command & Staff Course in Paris, reflecting his broad strategic outlook and understanding of contemporary military affairs", it added.
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