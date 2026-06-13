ETV Bharat / bharat

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth Appointed As Next Army Chief, To Take Charge On June 30

New Delhi: The Central Government on Saturday announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff of India. He will succeed General Upendra Dwivedi in the position.

According to an official statement of the Union Defence Ministry, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth will assume the substantive rank of General with effect from the afternoon of 30 June 2026.

Dhiraj Seth is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and an officer in the Armoured Corps. Lt Gen Seth brings with him nearly four decades of distinguished service, marked by extensive command, staff and strategic appointments across diverse operational and institutional domains.

"Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986," the ministry said.