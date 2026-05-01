ETV Bharat / bharat

Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava Hands Over Kashmir Based Chinar Corps After Op Sindoor, Lt Gen Balbir Singh Takes Charge

Srinagar: Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava has relinquished command of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps after a 19-month tenure marked by major counterterror operations, strengthened security coordination and the incident-free conduct of the 2025 Amarnath Yatra, according to the Defence spokesperson in Srinagar.

He handed over command to Lieutenant General Balbir Singh, a senior Army officer with more than 34 years of service and extensive operational experience in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

In a statement issued here, the Defence spokesperson said the outgoing Corps Commander oversaw the consolidation of the security architecture in the Valley, making it "responsive and synergised" and contributing to peace and stability in Kashmir.

The spokesperson said Lt Gen Srivastava’s tenure was marked by the "meticulous execution" of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, which led to action against those involved in the Pahalgam attack.

According to the spokesperson, the Chinar Corps also recorded "notable operational successes" in counter-infiltration operations along the Line of Control and counterterror operations in the hinterland during his tenure.

The spokesperson said these operations dealt a "decisive and debilitating blow" to inimical elements active in the region. Apart from operational achievements, the Army said Lt Gen Srivastava focused on outreach initiatives aimed at building trust with local residents across Kashmir.