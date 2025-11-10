ETV Bharat / bharat

Lt. Gen. Manjinder Singh Highlights 'Grey Zone' Conflicts And 'Whole of Nation Approach' At Security Meet

Addressing future conflicts: Indian Army emphasizes state-level preparedness and multi-agency synergy

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 10, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST

Jaipur: The Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command has inaugurated a two-day Security Synergy Seminar in Jaipur, centred on the theme "A whole of nation approach to counter future conflicts".

Held at the Sapta Shakti Auditorium, the event aims to address the evolving nature of warfare, develop strategies for future conflicts, and emphasize collective national participation in these efforts.

Commanding Officer Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, while speaking to the media, said, "The global environment and geopolitical situation today are very volatile. These circumstances are uncertain and complex. This situation has been termed 'VUCA' (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity). The way the situation is changing worldwide is having a profound impact on security."

He said that a kind of 'grey zone' warfare is underway, where battles are being fought without firing a single shot. Information warfare is a part of cyber warfare. On the other hand, several long-running wars are taking place in the world, such as between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas. Several smaller conflicts have also been witnessed recently. More wars are being fought today than at any time since the World Wars.

Manjinder Singh said that today, 52 countries in the world are involved in conflicts. This is the first time since the Second World War that the global environment is so uncertain. He said that the targets in these conflicts are also changing. Earlier, only the military was targeted, but today, civilians, the political landscape, industry, and the economy are also being targeted. Broadly speaking, the method of warfare has completely changed. It now involves the use of cyberspace, electromagnetic, information technology and legal tactics.

The Lieutenant General pointed out that one session will review preparations at the state level. The policies of the entire country have to be implemented at the state, district and village levels.

He went on to explain that if a war is fought on the borders of Rajasthan in the future, the roles of all the state's organs, such as paramilitary forces, police, Border Security Force, common citizens, administration and civil servants, will have to be reviewed to protect ourselves.

