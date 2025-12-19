ETV Bharat / bharat

LS Speaker Om Birla Examining Breach Of Privilege Notice By BJP MP Against Eight Congress Members

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is learnt to be examining a notice by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleging breach of privilege and contempt by eight Congress members when the House was taking up the VB-G RAM G Bill on Thursday.



Citing House rules, Dubey on Thursday submitted a notice for breach of privilege and contempt of the House against eight Congress MPs for "contemptuous and unbecoming" behaviour. Dubey named Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, S Murasoli, K Gopinath, Sashikant Senthil, Shafi Parambil, S Venkateshan and Jothimani in his notice. Officials said the speaker is examining the notice.



"They continuously obstructed the smooth functioning of the House by creating obstructions" for Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the officers assisting the House, Dubey alleged.

