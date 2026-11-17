ETV Bharat / bharat

'Women's Participation In Policymaking, Lawmaking Will Help Build Stronger Democracy': LS Speaker Om Birla

Bengaluru: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that participation of women in policymaking, lawmaking and deliberations on important issues will help build a stronger democracy.

Inaugurating the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) India Region Conference at Vidhana Soudha here, he called for greater participation of women in policymaking and governance, emphasising the need to digitally empower elected women representatives and equip them with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology skills to strengthen democratic institutions.

"Women are no longer merely participants; today, they are leaders in every field. Their participation in democratic institutions, policymaking, lawmaking and deliberations on important issues will certainly help build a stronger democracy," Birla said.

He said technology and AI were transforming every sphere of human activity and could significantly improve governance, public service delivery and communication between elected representatives and citizens when used responsibly.

Participants of Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) India Region Conference (ETV Bharat)

Women representatives should be trained to use digital platforms and emerging technologies to address people's problems, strengthen monitoring mechanisms and bring transparency to administration, he said, adding that a dedicated session on AI and technology involving women MPs and legislators should be organised.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla called for creating an institutional framework to enhance the capabilities of women representatives from panchayats to Parliament, enabling them to ensure transparency and accountability in administration.

Birla said parliamentary committees, which function as mini-parliaments, had played an important role in addressing women's concerns and promoting their social and economic empowerment through recommendations to governments.

Women's participation in democratic institutions, from panchayats and municipalities to state assemblies and Parliament, need to be strengthened, he added.

Referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, he expressed hope that the provision for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies would be implemented soon. Several states already provide 33 per cent reservation in local bodies, while some have increased it to 50 per cent, he said.

Birla also called for sharing best practices among Commonwealth legislatures, saying dialogue, discussion and the accommodation of differing viewpoints were the strengths of democracy.

He hoped the two-day conference would produce actionable ideas for making democratic institutions more inclusive, accountable and responsive.

Women's Development To Women-Led Development

CWP India Region chairperson and MP D Purandeswari said women's empowerment should not be measured merely by the number of women occupying public offices, but by their ability to participate meaningfully in legislative debates, influence policy decisions and exercise leadership.

Addressing the conference, she said the theme, 'Gender-Sensitive Parliaments and Contemporary Gender-Related Issues', reflected the collective responsibility to make legislative institutions inclusive, responsive and sensitive to women's concerns.

She said the Constitution guaranteed equal political rights to women and men, but achieving substantive equality required sustained institutional commitment. "The approach to women empowerment has progressively shifted from women's development to women-led development, recognising them as equal partners in the country's progress," she said.