'Women's Participation In Policymaking, Lawmaking Will Help Build Stronger Democracy': LS Speaker Om Birla
Om Birla said several states already provide 33 per cent reservation in local bodies, while some have increased it to 50 per cent.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Bengaluru: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that participation of women in policymaking, lawmaking and deliberations on important issues will help build a stronger democracy.
Inaugurating the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) India Region Conference at Vidhana Soudha here, he called for greater participation of women in policymaking and governance, emphasising the need to digitally empower elected women representatives and equip them with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology skills to strengthen democratic institutions.
"Women are no longer merely participants; today, they are leaders in every field. Their participation in democratic institutions, policymaking, lawmaking and deliberations on important issues will certainly help build a stronger democracy," Birla said.
He said technology and AI were transforming every sphere of human activity and could significantly improve governance, public service delivery and communication between elected representatives and citizens when used responsibly.
Women representatives should be trained to use digital platforms and emerging technologies to address people's problems, strengthen monitoring mechanisms and bring transparency to administration, he said, adding that a dedicated session on AI and technology involving women MPs and legislators should be organised.
Speaking on the occasion, Birla called for creating an institutional framework to enhance the capabilities of women representatives from panchayats to Parliament, enabling them to ensure transparency and accountability in administration.
Birla said parliamentary committees, which function as mini-parliaments, had played an important role in addressing women's concerns and promoting their social and economic empowerment through recommendations to governments.
Women's participation in democratic institutions, from panchayats and municipalities to state assemblies and Parliament, need to be strengthened, he added.
Referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, he expressed hope that the provision for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies would be implemented soon. Several states already provide 33 per cent reservation in local bodies, while some have increased it to 50 per cent, he said.
Birla also called for sharing best practices among Commonwealth legislatures, saying dialogue, discussion and the accommodation of differing viewpoints were the strengths of democracy.
He hoped the two-day conference would produce actionable ideas for making democratic institutions more inclusive, accountable and responsive.
Women's Development To Women-Led Development
CWP India Region chairperson and MP D Purandeswari said women's empowerment should not be measured merely by the number of women occupying public offices, but by their ability to participate meaningfully in legislative debates, influence policy decisions and exercise leadership.
Addressing the conference, she said the theme, 'Gender-Sensitive Parliaments and Contemporary Gender-Related Issues', reflected the collective responsibility to make legislative institutions inclusive, responsive and sensitive to women's concerns.
She said the Constitution guaranteed equal political rights to women and men, but achieving substantive equality required sustained institutional commitment. "The approach to women empowerment has progressively shifted from women's development to women-led development, recognising them as equal partners in the country's progress," she said.
Purandeswari described the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 as a landmark in strengthening women's political representation.
She called for gender perspectives to be integrated into the entire legislative process, including scrutiny of proposed laws, post-legislative assessment and gender-responsive budgeting.
Legislatures must address cybercrime, online harassment, digital exploitation and data privacy while ensuring that women representatives receive continuous training in legislative procedures, public finance, policy analysis and technology, she said.
Recalling the September 2025 conference in Tirupati on empowering women to face challenges posed by emerging technologies, she said its deliberations had provided a foundation for the present meeting.
'Democracy Without Woman Is Like Bird Without Wing': CM
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, said women's reservation and greater participation in decision-making were essential for strengthening democracy, stressing that women must do more than occupying legislative seats.
"Women must not only occupy the seats. They must influence decisions, shape legislation and determine the direction of governance," he said.
He urged elected representatives to encourage women who had entered panchayat politics to continue in public life rather than make way for male family members. Women entering politics faced social, political and family-related challenges, he said, adding that their leadership at the grassroots level was crucial.
"Democracy without a woman is like a bird without a wing. It may flap, but it cannot rise to the true heights," he said.
Shivakumar cited the Karnataka government's five guarantee schemes, including free bus travel for women and financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of households, as measures aimed at strengthening their economic independence.
He referred to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's leadership, recalling her decision to nationalise banks and her role during the 1971 Bangladesh war, and said women were capable of taking bold decisions.
Welcoming delegates from across the country and the Commonwealth, he said Bengaluru was not merely a city but a "city of talent", and invited them to visit the Bengaluru Tech Summit to understand India's capabilities in technology and AI.
Citing the city's technological strengths, Shivakumar said Bengaluru had 2.6 million IT professionals, compared to 1.3 million in California.
He said women accounted for about 42 per cent of IT professionals in Bengaluru. Karnataka also produces around 13,940 doctors annually, of whom 42 per cent were women, while women constituted nearly 80 per cent of the state's more than 1.2 lakh paramedical workforce.
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