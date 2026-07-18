ETV Bharat / bharat

LS Speaker Approves Merger Of MPs From Shiv Sena (UBT) With Shinde Faction, NCPI MPs Get Separate Seating In House

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday approved the merger of six MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) with Shiv Sena (Shinde). A

This apart, the Speaker also approved separate seating in the Lok Sabha for 20 MPs who broke away from TMC to form Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

In a related development, ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju invited rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and 19 other Lok Sabha MPs who have joined the NCPI to attend the customary all-party meeting scheduled for Sunday.



In a letter addressed to Bandyopadhyay, Rijiju acknowledged that the group of 20 MPs had requested Om Birla for recognition as the NCPI a matter currently under consideration, and invited them to participate in discussions on the legislative agenda for the upcoming Parliament session.

