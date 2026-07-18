LS Speaker Approves Merger Of MPs From Shiv Sena (UBT) With Shinde Faction, NCPI MPs Get Separate Seating In House
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju invited Sudip Bandyopadhyay and 19 other MPs who joined the NCPI to attend the all-party meeting, reports Anamika Ratna.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday approved the merger of six MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) with Shiv Sena (Shinde). A
This apart, the Speaker also approved separate seating in the Lok Sabha for 20 MPs who broke away from TMC to form Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).
In a related development, ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju invited rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and 19 other Lok Sabha MPs who have joined the NCPI to attend the customary all-party meeting scheduled for Sunday.
In a letter addressed to Bandyopadhyay, Rijiju acknowledged that the group of 20 MPs had requested Om Birla for recognition as the NCPI a matter currently under consideration, and invited them to participate in discussions on the legislative agenda for the upcoming Parliament session.
"Recently, you along with 19 other Members of Parliament have joined National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and have already requested the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha for recognition which is under his consideration. It is my pleasure to invite you for a meeting of Floor Leaders of Political Parties in Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha to discuss important issues and Legislative Business likely to come up before the Houses in the ensuing Monsoon Session of Parliament. I would seek your cooperation to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament," Rijiju said in the letter.
The all-party meeting has been scheduled for 11 am on Sundai in the Main Committee Room of Parliament House Annexe. Rijiju also requested Bandyopadhyay, and Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, nominated as the Chief Whip of the NCPI, to attend the meeting.
The meeting will take place a day before the Monsoon Session begins on July 20. The government is expected to brief political parties on its legislative business, while opposition parties are likely to flag key issues they intend to raise during the session.
Earlier, Rijiju had announced that the Monsoon Session would run from July 20 to August 13.
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