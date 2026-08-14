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Lok Sabha Secretariat Seeks Rahul's Response On Privilege Notices Over His Remarks Against Amit Shah

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses the 'Rachnatmak Congress National Convention', at the Constitution Club, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha secretariat has sought a response from Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on two separate complaints of "breach of privilege" filed by BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Sanjay Jaiswal for his remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah during the debate on the anti-paper leak bill.

The secretariat has asked Gandhi to submit his response to the allegations against him by August 28.

Jaiswal, who is also the chief whip of the BJP in the Lok Sabha, shared a copy of the Lok Sabha secretariat's communication to Gandhi as well as his complaint against the LoP, alleging that the Congress leader's remarks made in the House against Shah during the debate were "unparliamentary".

In his complaint, the BJP chief whip sought appropriate action against Gandhi under the rules of procedure in his letter of July 29 to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who referred the complaint to the Privileges Committee of the House.

In his complaint of July 30, Thakur also accused Gandhi of using "unparliamentary and derogatory language", and claimed that the LoP had levelled grave allegations against the home minister during the debate without adequate advance notice to him, which he claimed was against House rules.

He also alleged breach of privilege and contempt of the House by Gandhi for his remarks against Shah.

"I have been directed to forward herewith a copy each of the notices, dated 29 July, 2026 and 30 July, 2026 of question of breach of privilege given by Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, MP and Anurag Singh Thakur, MP respectively against your goodself on the above subject.