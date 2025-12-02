Second Day Of Parliament Winter Session Begins With SIR Protest, Adjournment
Opposition MPs gather outside Parliament's Makar Dwar early morning on Tuesday carrying placards and shouting slogans demanding debate on SIR.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 12:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Braving the winter chill and Delhi's suffocating AQI, Opposition MPs were out in strength early morning on Tuesday, holding placards and shouting slogans against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in front of Parliament, even before the proceedings for the second day of the Winter Session could begin.
Led by Congress and other INDIA bloc stalwarts, the Opposition MPs gathered outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament. The protesters included Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Sonia Gandhi.
Already, the first day of the Winter Session had witnessed multiple Lok Sabha adjournments throughout the day, as Opposition MPs demanded a discussion on the SIR being conducted in 12 states and Union Territories. At the Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh had submitted a Suspension of Business notice, demanding a discussion on the SIR and related matters, including the alleged arbitrary deletion of names from voter lists impacting Articles 14, 21 and 326, and the demise of several Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the country.
On Tuesday, Singh moved the Rule 267 Suspension of Business motion again, seeking an urgent debate on the Election Commission's SIR.
In his notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General, Singh alleged that the SIR exercise has "triggered a nationwide crisis of electoral integrity... And has resulted in mass arbitrary deletions, severe procedural violations, and widespread human distress, posing a serious threat to free and fair elections."
He also wrote: "In many Assembly constituencies, the number of deletions exceeded previous victory margins, raising concerns about targeted disenfranchisement of migrants, women, minorities, and vulnerable groups.
At Tuesday's protest, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Manickam Tagore said, "The INDIA bloc decided yesterday morning that we will stress for the discussion on SIR and electoral reforms."
He added that the Opposition seeks a debate on the issue, underlining its impact on citizens' voting rights. "I had given agenda motions too, and we hope that they are accepted. The government should not run from this critical issue, as the right to vote is at stake. In Bihar, 62 lakh voters were removed. It is now being rolled out in 12 states. A lot of BLOs are committing suicide. To protect India's democracy, we need a debate in Parliament," the Congress MP said.
As soon as the Lok Sabha session began, it plunged into chaos, as Opposition members continued their loud protests. When Question Hour began, they rose from their seats and started shouting slogans of "SIR pe charcha karo (Hold a debate on SIR)".
Hitting back at the Opposition, BJP MP from Odisha, Aparajita Sarangi, said the Prime Minister had showed them a mirror with his "drama" jibe. She added that if the INDIA bloc continues to create a ruckus over "baseless issues", they will face similar electoral results as Bihar, elsewhere.
With Speaker Om Birla unable to control proceedings amid the sloganeering, the House was adjourned till noon, and again till 2 pm.
Following the completion of the first phase of the SIR in Bihar, the ongoing second phase covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, with the final voter list to be published on February 14, 2026. (with agency inputs)