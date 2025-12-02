ETV Bharat / bharat

Second Day Of Parliament Winter Session Begins With SIR Protest, Adjournment

New Delhi: Braving the winter chill and Delhi's suffocating AQI, Opposition MPs were out in strength early morning on Tuesday, holding placards and shouting slogans against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in front of Parliament, even before the proceedings for the second day of the Winter Session could begin.

Led by Congress and other INDIA bloc stalwarts, the Opposition MPs gathered outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament. The protesters included Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Sonia Gandhi.

Already, the first day of the Winter Session had witnessed multiple Lok Sabha adjournments throughout the day, as Opposition MPs demanded a discussion on the SIR being conducted in 12 states and Union Territories. At the Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh had submitted a Suspension of Business notice, demanding a discussion on the SIR and related matters, including the alleged arbitrary deletion of names from voter lists impacting Articles 14, 21 and 326, and the demise of several Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the country.

On Tuesday, Singh moved the Rule 267 Suspension of Business motion again, seeking an urgent debate on the Election Commission's SIR.

In his notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General, Singh alleged that the SIR exercise has "triggered a nationwide crisis of electoral integrity... And has resulted in mass arbitrary deletions, severe procedural violations, and widespread human distress, posing a serious threat to free and fair elections."

He also wrote: "In many Assembly constituencies, the number of deletions exceeded previous victory margins, raising concerns about targeted disenfranchisement of migrants, women, minorities, and vulnerable groups.