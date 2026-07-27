ETV Bharat / bharat

LS, RS Adjourned For Day; No Discussion On Bill To Amend Anti-Paper Leak Law Amid Oppn Uproar

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Monday could not take up a Bill seeking to enhance punishment for those found guilty of leaking public examination question papers, as a relentless opposition continued its protest seeking a response from the government on the police action against protesting students.

As the House reassembled at 5 PM, opposition members continued sloganeering amid calls by Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair, to discuss the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill as the matter pertained to the future of crores of youth.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said several members, including those from the opposition, were prepared to participate in the debate but the Congress and “some of its friends” were causing disruptions and not allowing a debate.

The chair then adjourned the House for the day.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day shortly after it resumed after 5.15 PM. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged brutality of students. Earlier, Rijiju had appealed to Congress leaders to allow a discussion to happen.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the House till 11 AM on Wednesday amid uproar.

Adjourning the House earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla had asked the government and the opposition to sort out differences and start a debate on the Bill at 5 PM.