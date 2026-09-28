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LPU, Chitkara Protests: Punjab Women Commission Seeks Urgent Reports On Probe, Student Safety

The Punjab Commission for Women has sought safety reports from police and university administrations following violent student protests at LPU and Chitkara.

LPU, Chitkara Protests: Punjab Women Commission Seeks Urgent Reports On Probe, Student Safety
tudents block the national highway, followed by a protest outside Lovely Professional University (LPU), in Phagwara on Sunday. (ANI videograb)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 28, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Patiala/Chandigarh: The Punjab State Commission For Women (PSWC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incidents concerning students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) and Chitkara University. It has sought factual urgent reports from the concerned police officials and the university management.

Violent student protests forced campus closures at both LPU and Chitkara University following a wave of unverified online claims. While unrest erupted at LPU over an alleged on-campus rape, Chitkara students protested over unverified rumours of missing female students. The state government also faced criticism over the two incidents that have triggered outrage and student protests.

The PSWC has sought a detailed clarification on the issue linked to both institutions, copies of the FIRs, and comprehensive reports on the safety and security measures in place for students on both campuses.

The Commission said that its focus was on the safety, dignity, and rights of women students even as it did not endorse the allegations circulating online. It also sought details of the security arrangements made for women students, including CCTV surveillance, deployment of security personnel, and monitoring of entry and exit points.

The authorities have further been asked to provide details of the steps taken by the university administration and police to ensure the safety of women students and the action taken on complaints received in connection with the incident.

Also Read

  1. Regular Classes, Mid-Term Exams Suspended At Punjab's LPU After Violence Over 'Rape On Campus'; DGP Assures Action
  2. Punjab: Lovely Professional University Students Block Highway, Demand Action Into ‘Rape’ Incident

TAGGED:

LPU PROTESTS
CHITKARA PROTESTS
PUNJAB WOMEN COMMISSION
LPU AND CHITKARA PROTESTS

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