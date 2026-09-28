ETV Bharat / bharat

LPU, Chitkara Protests: Punjab Women Commission Seeks Urgent Reports On Probe, Student Safety

tudents block the national highway, followed by a protest outside Lovely Professional University (LPU), in Phagwara on Sunday. ( ANI videograb )

Patiala/Chandigarh: The Punjab State Commission For Women (PSWC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incidents concerning students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) and Chitkara University. It has sought factual urgent reports from the concerned police officials and the university management.

Violent student protests forced campus closures at both LPU and Chitkara University following a wave of unverified online claims. While unrest erupted at LPU over an alleged on-campus rape, Chitkara students protested over unverified rumours of missing female students. The state government also faced criticism over the two incidents that have triggered outrage and student protests. The PSWC has sought a detailed clarification on the issue linked to both institutions, copies of the FIRs, and comprehensive reports on the safety and security measures in place for students on both campuses.