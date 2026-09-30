LPU Campus Violence: Punjab And Haryana HC Seeks Status Report From Punjab Govt
The High Court directed Punjab to submit a status report by October 8 on the LPU violence probe amid a student's plea for CBI intervention
Published : September 30, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a status report from the Punjab government on the ongoing investigation into the campus violence, arson, and vandalism at Lovely Professional University (LPU) on September 26–27.
A bench headed by the Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra has directed the government to place details of the ongoing probe and the action taken so far before the court. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for October 8.
The matter reached the High Court through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a student of the university, who sought an independent and impartial probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the entire crisis at the LPU campus.
Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Gaurav Chopra and Advocate Arjun Sheoran informed the court about the severity of the violence, arson, vandalism and alleged looting that took place on the campus.
The LPU campus was shut down following violent student protests sparked by unverified online allegations of sexual assault. Authorities later clarified that preliminary investigations found no evidence to support the claims.
Incidents of vandalism, looting of goods and arson were also reported at shops in the campus's 'Unimall' area. The protests also disrupted traffic on the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway for an extended period.
The police initiated an investigation following the incident. Preliminary inquiries into the alleged rape incident indicated that no such crime had occurred. Additionally, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the violence and other related incidents.
Now, following the High Court's directive seeking a status report from the Punjab government, details regarding the SIT's investigation progress, registered cases, actions taken, and facts uncovered so far are expected to be presented before the court.
Following today's High Court order, the next crucial stage in the matter will be the hearing scheduled for October 8.
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