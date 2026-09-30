ETV Bharat / bharat

LPU Campus Violence: Punjab And Haryana HC Seeks Status Report From Punjab Govt

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a status report from the Punjab government on the ongoing investigation into the campus violence, arson, and vandalism at Lovely Professional University (LPU) on September 26–27.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra has directed the government to place details of the ongoing probe and the action taken so far before the court. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for October 8.

The matter reached the High Court through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a student of the university, who sought an independent and impartial probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the entire crisis at the LPU campus.

Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Gaurav Chopra and Advocate Arjun Sheoran informed the court about the severity of the violence, arson, vandalism and alleged looting that took place on the campus.

The LPU campus was shut down following violent student protests sparked by unverified online allegations of sexual assault. Authorities later clarified that preliminary investigations found no evidence to support the claims.