ETV Bharat / bharat

LPG Vessel MV Sunshine Crossing Strait Of Hormuz, Heading Towards India

File photo of oil tankers sitting at anchor offshore in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran ( AP )

Hyderabad: LPG tanker MV Sunshine is crossing the Strait of Hormuz and is heading towards India after being evacuated from the Persian Gulf.

According to reports, MV Sunshine is the 15th LPG vessel bound for India to be safely moved out of the region amid heightened tensions. Multiple agencies, including the Indian Navy, are providing support to ensure the ship’s safe passage towards Indian waters.

Earlier, Iranian Army spokesperson Brigadier-General Mohammad Akrami Nia said the armed forces are maintaining 'the highest level of readiness' as the ceasefire with the United States hangs in the balance.

Speaking from Mashhad, Nia emphasised that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s navy controls the western region of the Strait of Hormuz, while regular naval forces control its east. Iran’s military “prevented the enemy from achieving any of its objectives, and after this war, there is no room for retreat”, he said.