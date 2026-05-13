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LPG Vessel MV Sunshine Crossing Strait Of Hormuz, Heading Towards India

According to reports, MV Sunshine is the 15th LPG vessel bound for India to be safely moved out of the region amid heightened tensions.

LPG tanker MV Sunshine is crossing the Strait of Hormuz and is heading towards India after being evacuated from the Persian Gulf.
File photo of oil tankers sitting at anchor offshore in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran (AP)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST

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Hyderabad: LPG tanker MV Sunshine is crossing the Strait of Hormuz and is heading towards India after being evacuated from the Persian Gulf.

According to reports, MV Sunshine is the 15th LPG vessel bound for India to be safely moved out of the region amid heightened tensions. Multiple agencies, including the Indian Navy, are providing support to ensure the ship’s safe passage towards Indian waters.

Earlier, Iranian Army spokesperson Brigadier-General Mohammad Akrami Nia said the armed forces are maintaining 'the highest level of readiness' as the ceasefire with the United States hangs in the balance.

Speaking from Mashhad, Nia emphasised that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s navy controls the western region of the Strait of Hormuz, while regular naval forces control its east. Iran’s military “prevented the enemy from achieving any of its objectives, and after this war, there is no room for retreat”, he said.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has projected the global oil supply to drop by 39 lakh barrels per day throughout 2026 as a result of disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.

“More than 10 weeks after the war in West Asia began, mounting supply losses from the Strait of Hormuz are depleting global oil inventories at a record pace,” said the IEA in its latest oil market report.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, has come under increasing pressure amid the ongoing Iran conflict. Roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies normally pass through the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to international markets.

The Indian Navy has been maintaining an active presence in the region, stepping up surveillance and protection measures for commercial vessels amid heightened risks to international shipping.

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LPG
LPG VESSEL
STRAIT OF HORMUZ
MV SUNSHINE

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