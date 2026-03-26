LPG Vessel Apollo Ocean Arrives At New Mangalore Port Amid West Asia Conflict
The LPG vessel, Apollo Ocean, which was sailing under the flag of Vietnam, reached India, and will bolster its domestic energy supplies
Published : March 26, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
New Delhi: An LPG vessel, Apollo Ocean, arrived at the New Mangalore Port in Karnataka, easing India's LPG concerns due to the West Asia Conflict.
The tanker sailing under the flag of Vietnam docked at the New Mangalore Port. This adds to the arrival of Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi carrying approximately 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, earlier this month, to fulfil India's energy needs.
Meanwhile, two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, have successfully transited through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant movement in energy transport. The vessels, carrying a substantial cargo of 92,612.59 MT of LPG, were seen in visuals as the Pine Gas LPG carrier crossed the critical maritime chokepoint.
#WATCH | Karnataka | Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, an LPG vessel, Apollo Ocean, arrived at the New Mangalore Port. pic.twitter.com/9WltnJ4Zaj— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2026
Ensuring the operations of these massive carriers, the vessels have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively, managing the transit through the area. Following their successful passage, these vessels are now destined for India to bolster domestic energy supplies. The carriers are likely to reach Indian ports between March 26 and March 28, completing their journey from the Gulf.
The Petroleum Ministry on Thursday clarified that India's energy supply is fully secure and stable. The Ministry further stated that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country. All retail outlets are operating normally, with adequate supplies. Misinformation and panic-driven narratives are completely unfounded.
The Ministry said that citizens are advised to rely only on official sources and avoid spreading rumours. Government remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted energy access for every citizen. Centre is prioritising Piped Natural Gas (PNG), while noting that there is adequate petrol and diesel available and the fuel prices have not changed.
Yesterday, addressing the Inter-Ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, highlighted that the government is ensuring 100 per cent domestic PNG supply and has issued a notification, streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, and developing the natural gas infrastructure.
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