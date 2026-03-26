ETV Bharat / bharat

LPG Vessel Apollo Ocean Arrives At New Mangalore Port Amid West Asia Conflict

An LPG vessel, Apollo Ocean, arrives at the New Mangalore Port amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, in Mangaluru on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: An LPG vessel, Apollo Ocean, arrived at the New Mangalore Port in Karnataka, easing India's LPG concerns due to the West Asia Conflict.

The tanker sailing under the flag of Vietnam docked at the New Mangalore Port. This adds to the arrival of Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi carrying approximately 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, earlier this month, to fulfil India's energy needs.

Meanwhile, two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, have successfully transited through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant movement in energy transport. The vessels, carrying a substantial cargo of 92,612.59 MT of LPG, were seen in visuals as the Pine Gas LPG carrier crossed the critical maritime chokepoint.

Ensuring the operations of these massive carriers, the vessels have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively, managing the transit through the area. Following their successful passage, these vessels are now destined for India to bolster domestic energy supplies. The carriers are likely to reach Indian ports between March 26 and March 28, completing their journey from the Gulf.