ETV Bharat / bharat

LPG Supply Normal, Over 51.8 Lakh Domestic Cylinders Delivered In A Day: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday said more than 51.8 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered on Saturday as the supply of cooking gas continues to be normal with no dry-outs being reported at retail distributorships.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, 5.45 lakh PNG connections have also been gasified, and infrastructure has been created for an additional 2.62 lakh connections since March. "More than 42,500 PNG consumers have also surrendered their LPG connections via the MYPNGD.in website," the statement added.

Meanwhile, online domestic LPG cylinder bookings have increased to 98%, while authentication code-based deliveries, on the registered mobile number of the consumer, have increased to around 94% to prevent diversion at the distributor level.

Supply of cooking gas to domestic households has been prioritised even as overall LPG supply continues to be affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation. "Over 9,131 metric tonnes (MT) of commercial LPG (equivalent to more than 4.8 lakh 19 kg cylinders) was sold on Saturday, which takes the total amount sold during this month to 1,64,655 MT (equivalent to more than 86.66 lakh 19 kg LPG cylinders)," said the ministry.