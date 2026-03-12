ETV Bharat / bharat

LPG Supply Disruptions Spark Anxiety Across India As West Asia Crisis Deepens

People queue up with their empty cylinders outside a LPG depot to receive refilled ones, amid supply shortage in the country, in Ahmedabad , Gujarat, Thursday, March 12, 2026. ( PTI )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Concerns over cooking gas availability spread across several parts of India on Thursday as consumers reported difficulties in booking LPG refills and restaurants warned of severe operational disruptions due to a shortage of commercial cylinders.

While oil companies maintained that domestic LPG supplies remain stable, technical glitches in booking systems and the prioritisation of household consumers have created widespread confusion and panic among users.

Reports from cities including Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and parts of Bihar suggested that both households and businesses were facing challenges in securing cylinders, with some consumers unable to book refills online, through IVRS or even via messaging services.

Consumers stand in a queue to refill their liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders outside a gas dealer's shop amid a supply shortage, in Kolkata, Thursday, March 12, 2026. (PTI)

Officials from Indian Oil Corp. Limited acknowledged that some technical disruptions had affected cylinder refilling timelines but denied any shortage of domestic LPG supply.

"There has been some technical glitch which we are fixing, but there will be no shortage of domestic cylinders. The stocks we have are already prioritised for domestic users. There has been some change in the duration of refilling cylinders due to the glitch, but that too will be resolved soon," Anurag Shukla. Manager, Marketing at IOCL, told ETV Bharat.

Sorabh Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh who works in digital marketing in Delhi, said his gas cylinder ran out late at night and he tried booking a refill through WhatsApp, a method he had been using for several years.

"Usually, the booking option appears within 30 seconds, but this time there was no response at all. I have bought an induction stove because I don’t know when the cylinder will come. If I keep depending on LPG, I might have to stay hungry,” he said.

Customers unable to login and book LPG cylinders. (Screengrab)

Similar complaints have emerged from other parts of the country, where consumers are struggling to secure refills amid fears of supply disruptions.

In parts of Bihar, panic among consumers has resulted in long queues outside LPG distributors. Daya Nana Mishra, a shopkeeper from Darbhanga, said many people returned empty-handed after waiting for hours.

“I stood in line for hours to get a cylinder. Out of nearly 20 people waiting, only about nine received cylinders while the rest were turned away due to KYC issues or other reasons. Because of rumours about shortages, many people are queuing up to secure cooking gas. Indian Oil cylinders are still available here, but people are facing a lot of problems getting HPCL cylinders.”

Consumers gathered in large numbers outside Satya Gas Agency in Gardanibagh, Patna, after the office was shut due to a reported LPG shortage. The agency put up a notice saying gas was unavailable, leaving people waiting outside and expressing anger, claiming cylinders were distributed till yesterday, but the office was suddenly closed today.

In some areas, consumers have reported inflated prices in the black market. Hoshang Govil, an MNC employee who lives alone in Noida, said, “I use a small cylinder since I cook only for myself. For the last two or three days, I have been trying to get it refilled, but it has been very difficult. In some places, it is being sold at ₹400 per kg and in others, around ₹250 per kg. It is becoming very expensive to manage cooking at such prices.”

A street vendor rests beside an empty liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder secured with a chain amid concerns over gas availability, in Kolkata, Thursday, March 12, 2026. (PTI)

BalaKrishnan, a resident of Kundrathur in Chennai, said he encountered repeated errors while trying to place an order. “When I tried booking through IVRS, the system said there was a technical glitch and the call was disconnected. When I called again, the number was switched off. This has never happened before,” he said.