ETV Bharat / bharat

Aadhaar Biometric Authentication Mandatory For Subsidised LPG Refills From October 1

A gas agency worker loads LPG cylinders on his shoulders following a hike in commercial LPG prices in Surat, Gujarat Saturday, May 02, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Domestic LPG consumers will have to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication to book refills at the regulated retail selling price with applicable subsidy from October 1, the government said on Saturday, as it seeks to ensure subsidised cooking gas reaches only eligible households.

Consumers who have already completed the authentication will not need to take any further action. As of September 19, 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers, or 89.9 per cent of the total, had completed biometric Aadhaar authentication, according to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry.

For those yet to complete the process, subsidised refill booking will be enabled once authentication is completed, the ministry said in a statement.

The government said the measure is aimed at preventing diversion of subsidised domestic cylinders for commercial and industrial use, as well as eliminating duplicate and ineligible connections.

Consumers can complete the authentication during LPG delivery, at their distributor's showroom or through the mobile applications of the three state-owned oil marketing companies - IndianOil ONE for Indane, HelloBPCL for Bharatgas and HP PAY for HP Gas.

Those unwilling or unable to complete biometric authentication will still be able to receive LPG, but at the applicable market price without subsidy.

Such consumers will have to register their choice through the OMCs' digital channels, including websites, mobile apps, WhatsApp chatbots and IVRS. They can receive 5-kg or 10-kg cylinders, subject to local availability, it said.

The government had initially asked consumers to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication by June 30, but subsequently extended the deadline several times to July 31, August 7, August 15, August 23, August 31, September 7 and finally September 14.